Successful business entrepreneur Tanya Sood, releases her first music video with Zee Music - Jogan Tere Ishq Di

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Successful business entrepreneur and owner of 'House Of AYNAT' Tanya Sood has been checking off her bucket list with one achievement at a time and has now added another feather to her hat, that of a singer. Tanya has made her debut Into the Indian Music Industry, as a singer with the brand-new song 'Jogan Tere Ishq Di' via the largest Indian music network, Zee Music, and it is available on all streaming platforms.



'Jogan Tere Ishq Di', a soulful rendition of a spiritual love is also amongst the trendiest songs on YouTube which has amassed a whopping 2 million views in two days, since It's launch and that's the ultimate 'wow' factor for the new singer, in addition to having her debut song top the charts.



The music video is Produced by Avneesh Sood who has been recently conferred as 'Most Influential Indian' Award in London Tower Bridge. The song is composed & written by Award-Winning Producer Harry Anand, an established name in the world of music, who has also directed the larger-than-life Music Video for the same. Harry Anand is also the recipient of over 13 Awards including 3 from MTV. The video also features Indian Super Model Karan Oberoi.



Commenting on her latest offering, Tanya Sood says, "This song is a labor of love and hope has a universal appeal to it and I hope it will touch everyone's heart. This is a tribute to all the women entrepreneurs in the world. I'm delighted to launch this song, which is the most precious and closest song to my heart 'Jogan Tere Ishq Di' and this is my ode to all those who have blessed me through my journey. It is my sincere wish that my song brings a smile to your lips and peace to your hearts."



The accompanying music video aesthetically captures culturally rich and colourfully vibrant visuals of the most luxurious hotel in India, the ITC Grand Bharat, with a poignant storyline that does complete justice to the song.



Producer of the song, Avneesh Sood, Director Eros Group said, "This is a moment of excitement and pride for me and is very close to my heart. Music has always been an integral part of my professional career, so launching my first music is a defining moment for me and extremely special. 'Jogan Tere Ishq Di' has already accumulated a gigantic 2 million views in two days, since it's launch, which is very special feeling for me."





Harry Anand Indian music composer says, "Tanya has a fresh, soothing voice that you want to hear on a loop and 'Jogan Tere Ishq Di' is all set to become a favorite on everyone's playlist."



Along with music, Tanya Sood also runs her jewellery venture 'House Of AYNAT' an exquisite collection of artistic jewellery from the confines of her home. House Of AYNAT has emerged as the most successful brand which has marked its presence in the world of glitter and is constantly growing skywards with its designs gaining prominence in jewellery circles.



Interview was conducted by Alakshendra Singh, Corporate Communications, EROS Group.

Details of the Song:

Song - Jogan Tere Ishq Di

Zee Music company

Singer - Tanya Sood

Producer - Avneesh Sood

Direction, Music & lyrics - Harry Anand

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0nPSrRZR4bc

