Successful completion of 30th IPA Congress and 60th Pedicon Convention held at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 1 (ANI/PNN): The 30th Congress of the International Pediatrics Association (IPA Congress) and the 60th Annual Meeting of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics (PEDICON) were successfully held at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar from February 19-23. The conference was inaugurated by the Honorable Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, and was attended by a large number of pediatricians from India and abroad.

The main theme of the conference was "Quality Care for Every Child - Everywhere," and it was organized for the first time in 46 years in India. The event saw the active participation of the Gujarat Government, with the Chief Minister attending the inauguration and the Additional Chief Secretary of the Health & Family Welfare Government, Manoj Agarwal, providing new information.

Over the course of the five-day conference, 6500 pediatricians participated, including 6000 from India and 500 from about 100 foreign countries. Panel discussions were organized on various topics, including infant mortality, school health, child obesity, adolescence, and the harmful effects of breast milk substitutes and harmful foods and beverages. The conference also discussed new achievements, innovations, and treatments coming into the world.



The convention featured very active participation from the Gujarat Government, with charity activities for children and sattvik food arranged for 1000 street children. Discussions were also held with policy-level scientists from UNICEF and WHO, with an emphasis on malnutrition, a topic that is being discussed all over the world.

Dr Chetan Trivedi, President Academy of Pediatrics, Gujarat, and Organizing Secretary of IPA Congress and Pedicon 2023, expressed his satisfaction with the successful completion of the event. He highlighted the various sessions that were held in the main 9 halls, including discussions on infant mortality, school health, children's adolescence stage, new drugs and antibiotics, and the latest body and disease.

In conclusion, the 30th IPA Congress and 60th Pedicon Convention held at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar were a resounding success, with a large number of pediatricians participating from India and abroad.

