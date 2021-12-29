Successful restart for the electronics industry in India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): On December 16-18, electronica India, productronica India, IPCA Expo and MatDispens, back in their physical format, were held at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) in Bengaluru and concluded this special edition successfully.

Continuing the bounce back sentiment, the business community enthusiastically took part, with over 138 exhibitors showcasing their solutions and innovations to the visitors. In terms of visitors, this special edition attracted more than 8255* participants (*includes visitors to electronica India, productronica India, IPCA Expo and MatDispens co-located with LASER World of PHOTONICS INDIA s and SmartCards Expo).

"We are happy that this special edition of electronica India, productronica India, IPCA Expo and MatDispens once again delivered a successful platform for exhibitors, partners and buyers to meet, greet and do business successfully. The exhibition hall displayed an atmosphere of confidence and the energy to exchange business on the floor," said Bhupinder Singh, CEO of Messe Muenchen India.

On the closing day of the event, Dr Ashwath Narayan C.N., Minister of Science and Technology, Higher Education, Electronics & Information Technology, Biotechnology of Karnataka said, "The government of India, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) have been front runners contributing to the growth of the hardware manufacturing industry in our country. They have provided a platform to the companies with various schemes and incentives, out of which PLI, SPEC are a few notable schemes for semiconductor manufacturing and others. By doing this, India will become self-reliant, leading to growth in economy, thereby facilitating growth ecosystem. Electronica and Productronica are highly appreciated. On behalf of Government of Karnataka, I would like to congratulate the organisers for aligning their vision with MeitY and taking this leap for growth."

Dr Reinhard Pfeiffer, Deputy CEO of Messe Munchen GmbH, added, "We are glad to see the exhibition hall buzzing again and would like to thank all participants for their care and cooperation."

Face to face interactions again

All the exhibitors, visitors, buyers, and partners took full advantage of face-to-face meetings - on site. Mr. Sameer Verma, Area Sales and Key Account Manager, Kurtz Ersa India, expressed, "It was great to exchange ideas and meet personally again. I was especially excited about our new technologies and products here as well as to meet all our industry peers. "

Thought provoking supporting program

The industry not only exchanged information at the booths, but also at the first-rate supporting program. The topics were tailored to the market requirements. The conference sessions, CEO Forum, and India PCB Tech, organized together with partners focused on the topic of "A trillion dollars digital economy - Pathway to progress" and "Investment in PCB manufacturing - a billion dollars opportunity witnessing green shoots".

Online - the exhibition beyond three days

The trade fairs extended their scope to the digital world. Through online participation options, electronica India, productronica India, IPCA Expo and MatDispens carried together a premium audience of top business and technology leaders and influencers across the globe. Ms. Saswati Ray, Senior Marketing Manager (India), APAC, Mouser Electronics said, "This platform has produced new ideas for groundbreaking innovations, for the validation of business strategies and enabled to strengthen or build up new contacts." The digital event platform was frequently used to access company profiles, see products and services, hold B2B meetings, learn from the conferences and network."



Positioning back 2022 in India Expo Mart, Greater Noida

The successful impact of this long-awaited edition gives more than enough reasons to look forward to the next editions, which will be back to India Expo Mart, Greater Noida from September 21-23, 2022.

electronica and productronica worldwide

electronica India and productronica India are part of Messe Munchen's network of trade fairs for the electronics industry. That network also includes the leading international trade fairs electronica and productronica in Munich, electronica China, electronica South China, Smart Cards Expo, electronicAsia, as well as productronica China, productronica South China, productronica India and LOPEC.

MatDispens India

MatDispens is a new exhibition on adhesives, sealants, silicone and other performance materials and related dispensing, metering, mixing equipment used across diverse industries.

Founded in 2007 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Messe Muenchen, Messe Muenchen India Pvt. Ltd. is one of the leading organizers of trade fairs in India with an extensive portfolio of B2B trade fairs covering various sectors: bauma CONEXPO India, electronica India, productronica India, MatDispens, drink technology India, LASER World of PHOTONICS INDIA, Intersolar India/The smarter E India, IFAT India, analytica Anacon India/India Lab Expo, Pharma Pro Pack, Indian Ceramics Asia, Smart Card Expo, VRTECH India, World Tea & Coffee Expo, Pack Mach Asia Expo and air cargo India. Messe Muenchen India works closely with industry stakeholders to develop well-researched trade fairs encapsulating the latest trends and innovations dominating the industry.

Headquartered in Mumbai with offices in New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad, Messe Muenchen India connects global competence by bringing professionals together for business, learning and networking.

Messe Munchen

Messe Munchen is one of the leading exhibition organizers worldwide with more than 50 of its own trade shows for capital goods, consumer goods and new technologies.

Every year, about 50,000 exhibitors and around 3 million visitors take part in more than 200 events at the exhibition center in Munich, at the ICM - Internationales Congress Center Munchen, the Conference Center Nord and the MOC Veranstaltungscenter Munchen as well as abroad.

Together with its subsidiary companies, Messe Munchen organizes trade fairs in China, India, Brazil, Russia, Africa, Turkey, and Vietnam. With a network of associated companies in Europe, Asia and South America, and with around 70 representatives abroad for more than 100 countries, Messe Munchen has a truly global presence.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

