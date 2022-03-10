Sudesh Shetty and Anil Sinha honoured at NBFC & FinTech Excellence Awards 2022

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): EarlySalary's members Anil Sinha and Sudesh Shetty, were announced as the winners at NBFC & FinTech Excellence Awards 2022 by the jury members on March 4, 2022, in Mumbai. In the event, Anil Sinha won the CIO/CTO of the Year award under the category Lending Finance Company, while Sudesh Shetty has been honoured as CMO of the Year award under the Consumer Loan Finance Company category.

Anil Sinha comes with knowledge in the field of technology. Anil Sinha comes with vast experience in Banking Technology. He has been instrumental in bringing operational efficiency to the organization and brought more real-time experience for users with automation and AI. Sudesh Shetty is skilled in devising and implementing strategies that boost brand awareness, profitability and growth.

The event focussed on how the sector was focused on the innovation and digital transformation of the BFSI sector. EarlySalary is one of India's leading consumer lending apps focused on young working professionals, a customer segment that is under-served by traditional lenders. Their mission is to create a financial ecosystem that helps mid-income groups fulfill their aspirations.



Being one of the Panellists at the event celebration, Anil Sinha, CTO at EarlySalary said, "I am humbled and honored to receive CTO of the Year award under the category of Lending Finance Company. We at EarlySalary have created AI/ML credit risk analysis systems to enable fastest processing times and keep consumers as the first priority. EarlySalary works on providing a real-time solution to our customers, whenever they need."

Sudesh Shetty, Founding Member and Marketing Head of EarlySalary said, "I am honoured to be awarded as CMO of the Year and I am thankful for the jury to understand our smart concept and innovative solutions. EarlySalary is a platform that makes digital credit accessible to all. It is an innovative digital solution that provides an instant decision-making system and allows one to borrow funds in seconds, in addition to reasonable interest rates, instant processing, flexible repayment options. We can happily say that EarlySalary stands at the top of the list of FinTech companies."

