Sugar Free Jude by Merck Foundation Storybook launched by African First Ladies in three languages to raise awareness on diabetes

Accra [Ghana]/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany in partnership with African First Ladies launched a new children's storybook - 'Sugar Free Jude' to promote healthy lifestyle and raise awareness on the early detection, prevention, and management of Diabetes for children and youth across Africa in English, French and Portuguese.

Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation expressed, "I am very happy to bring to you Merck Foundation's new children storybook- 'Sugar Free Jude' in partnership with my dear sisters, the African First Ladies which is currently available on our social media and websites and will be distributed soon in our partner countries. Through our new children storybook, we want to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness on the early detection, prevention, and management of Diabetes, from a young age, to remind all of you that together we can fight diabetes every day and that health is our only wealth. 'Sugar Free Jude' is a story of a young school-going boy, Jude, whose daily life is affected when he is diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes. Jude was able to manage his health condition with help from his family, friends and teachers at school and he became the advocate to fight diabetes in his school and community".

Read 'Sugar Free Jude' storybook here:

https://merck-foundation.com/merckfoundation/public/uploads/digital_library/1656412954_b2be045662b6b261026a.pdf

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), almost 70 per cent of the African population living with Diabetes is unaware of their condition and about 45 million adult population have Impaired Glucose Tolerance (IGT) which places them at high risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

"Jude symbolizes the many young men and women in Africa who suffer from Diabetes but are unaware of their condition. Early signs and symptoms of Diabetes such as frequent urination, increased thirst, feeling tired and hungry, vision problems, slow wound healing, and yeast infections must not be ignored. In case one experiences any of these symptoms, one must consult a doctor and get tested. Diabetes management is a lifestyle change, those living with this condition have to eat healthy, exercise regularly, stop smoking, and limit alcohol, sugar and salt intake," explained Senator Dr Rasha Kelej.

Merck Foundation has also released three Songs in three languages named 'NO more Diabetes, Sugar Free' in English, 'Dites non au Diabete' in French and 'Chega de Diabete' in Portuguese. And recently has released the remix of the three languages.

Listen to the remix diabetes song here: https://youtu.be/1Witk3k9ykE

These songs have been sung by Cwezi from Ghana for English Version, Laura Beg from Mauritius for the French Version, and Blaze from Mozambique for the Portuguese Version. The songs talk about promoting a healthy lifestyle and raising awareness on the early detection and prevention of Diabetes.

Click here to listen to 'NO More Diabetes, Sugar Free' English Song: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YC6VpDVoE-k

Click here to listen to 'Dites non au Diabete' French Song: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vXvL88X62DQ

Click here to listen to 'Chega de Diabete' Portuguese Song: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NMJO4JHTPZM

Moreover, through "Merck Foundation Diabetes Blue Points Program" in partnership with African First Ladies, Ministries of Health, and Medical Societies, Merck Foundation has provided more than 720 scholarships for doctors from 45 Countries, of one-year Post-Graduate Diploma and two-year Master degree in both Preventive Cardiovascular Medicine, Endocrinology and Diabetes, and 3 months Diabetes Mastercourse.

Merck Foundation together with African First Ladies, has also introduced Awards for Media, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, Musicians/ Singers, and new potential talents in these fields from African countries to Promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension. Details of the awards:



1. Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards 2022 "Diabetes & Hypertension": Media representatives are invited to showcase their work through strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: October 30, 2022. Click here to view more details.

2. Merck Foundation Film Awards 2022 "Diabetes & Hypertension": All African Filmmakers, Students of Film Making Training Institutions or Young Talents of Africa are invited to create and share a long or short FILMS, either drama, documentary or docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.



Submission deadline: October 30, 2022. Click here to view more details.

3. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards 2022 "Diabetes & Hypertension": All African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: October 30, 2022. Click here to view more details.

4. Merck Foundation Song Awards 2022 "Diabetes & Hypertension": All African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: October 30, 2022. Click here to view more details.

Entries for all the awards are to be submitted via email to:

submit@merck-foundation.com



Merck Foundation in partnership with African First Ladies has also released 7 inspiring children's storybooks in three languages and over 30 songs on breaking infertility stigma, supporting girls' education, and women empowerment, in English, French and Portuguese language. To listen to the Merck Foundation songs and read the Merck Foundation storybooks, please visit: https://merck-foundation.com/our-programs/Merck-Foundation-More-Than-a-Mother/Local-Songs-and-Children-Stories

