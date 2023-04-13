Suhani Popli shines bright in Vikramaditya Motwane's recently released Jubilee

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI/ATK): Prime Video's latest offering, 'Jubilee', has become the talk of the town since its release on 7th April. The period drama, created by Vikramaditya Motwane and written by Atul Sabharwal, has left the audience eagerly waiting for the second set of episodes, all set to release on 14th April.

Jubilee takes the viewers on a mesmerising journey through a golden retro era of filmmaking, celebrating it with an intricately layered narrative and power-packed performances by the cast. The show explores the evolution of cinema through the partition and the years that followed, bringing to life the challenges faced by filmmakers during that period. The stunning costumes, pristine sets, and captivating music complement each scene and add to the overall visual appeal of the show.

One of the golden finds of 'Jubilee' is actor Suhani Popli and her impeccable performance as Meena Devi. Suhani's portrayal of the character in the series has been nothing short of remarkable, making her one of the standout performers in the show alongside seasoned actors like Aparshakti Khurana, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Sidhant Gupta, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ram Kapoor and Nandish Sandhu among others. As the best friend and flatmate of Niloufer Qureshi, played by Wamiqa Gabbi, Suhani's character is of an aspiring actress with a strong personality and a heart of gold. Fans and critics alike have praised Suhani's exceptional talent and dedication to the craft, as she brings Meena Devi to life with great finesse, capturing all nuances of the character, and delivering a performance that is both captivating and memorable.



Suhani's acting skills are evident in the broad range of roles she has undertaken, each delivered with exceptional ease and authenticity. In Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak', Suhani delivered a powerful and deeply affecting portrayal of Chitra, an acid attack survivor. In 'Bandish Bandits', she stood out as Suzi, the sharp-tongued housekeeping manager, providing a much-needed dose of humour to the show. As Priyanka, the supportive best friend in 'GoneKesh', Suhani's charming and empathetic performance won the hearts of audiences. In the audio show, 'Palace Crimes', Suhani has demonstrated her voice acting expertise and lent her voice to various characters, mesmerising listeners with her range and versatility. Interestingly, she also had a short but notable role to play in Anurag Kashyap's 'Sacred Games'.

With a feature film, an anthology, and a lead role in a short film set to release later this year on some of India's largest OTT platforms, the ace actress is sure win hearts of the viewers and fans alike!

