Sukhmal Jain takes over as Director (Marketing) of Bharat Petroleum

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, India's 'best performing' Maharatna Public Sector Undertaking and the second largest energy PSU in India, has today announced the appointment of Sukhmal Jain as Director (Marketing).

Prior to his elevation to the board, Jain was the Executive Director Incharge (Marketing Corporate) in the Corporate Office and before that the head of Gas Business Unit.

With graduation degree in Mechanical Engineering from Delhi College of Engineering and MBA from SP Jain Institute of Management & Research, he has held several leadership positions in Retail, LPG and Gas verticals in his 35 years with the company.

In his illustrious career of over three decades, he has been actively involved in industry defining initiatives, like Give it Up campaign and Pradhan Mantri Ujjawala Yojana, in LPG Business, and has successfully navigated the Strategy and Loyalty Programs in Retail Business.

Sukhmal Jain is also the Chairman of Goa Natural Gas Pvt Ltd (GNGPL). Earlier, he was the Chairman of Central UP Gas Ltd (CUGL) and Director on the board of Bharat Gas Resources Limited (BGRL), a wholly owned subsidiary of BPCL which has recently merged with BPCL.



Under his leadership, Gas BU played an increasingly important role in supporting the Government's aim of developing India as a gas-based economy, which augurs widespread economic prosperity, while also reducing the nation's dependence on oil imports and contributing to reduction in carbon emissions.

Fortune Global 500 Company, Bharat Petroleum is the second largest Indian Oil Marketing Company and one of the premier integrated energy companies in India, engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with a significant presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The company attained the coveted Maharatna status, joining the elite club of companies having greater operational & financial autonomy.

Bharat Petroleum's Refineries at Mumbai and Kochi and subsidiary Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd., at Bina, Madhya Pradesh have a combined refining capacity of around 35.3 MMTPA. Its marketing infrastructure includes a network of installations, depots, energy stations, aviation service stations and LPG distributors. Its distribution network comprises over 20,000 Energy Stations, over 6,200 LPG distributorships, 733 Lubes distributorships, and 123 POL storage locations, 54 LPG Bottling Plants, 61 Aviation Service Stations, 4 Lube blending plants and 4 cross-country pipelines.

Bharat Petroleum is integrating its strategy, investments, and environmental and social ambitions to move towards a sustainable planet. The company has chalked out the plan to offer electric vehicle charging stations at around 7000 energy stations over the next 5 years.

With a focus on sustainable solutions, the company is developing a vibrant ecosystem and a road map to becoming a Net Zero Energy Company by 2040, in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. Bharat Petroleum has been partnering with communities by supporting innumerable initiatives connected primarily in the areas of education, water conservation, skill development, health, community development, capacity building and employee volunteering. With 'Energising Lives' as its core purpose, Bharat Petroleum's vision is to be the most admired global energy company leveraging talent, innovation and technology.

