Sumeet Anand, President of IFCCI Conferred with the Legion d'Honneur by Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): On November 13, Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India, conferred the Chevalier de la Legion d'Honneur (Knight of the Legion of Honour) on Sumeet Anand, Founder, IndSight Growth Partners, and President of the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce & Industry, in Mumbai.

The highest French civilian award comes in recognition of Sumeet Anand's outstanding contributions in the fields of business and industry, as well as promoting Indo-French business and education ties. Sumeet Anand, one of India's leading corporate strategy advisors, especially on Indo-French cross-investments, has played a pivotal role in the development of trade and investment between India and France. He is a key actor in building bridges between industry leaders and business enterprises of France and India.

In his speech at the investiture, Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain said, "Sumeet Anand is a true friend of France and a steadfast advocate of close ties between our two countries. His distinguished career is illustrious of what Indo-French business endeavours can achieve. His leadership of the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce since 2019 has made it into one of France's most successful chambers of commerce abroad. For his industry expertise and his remarkable personal and professional merits, it is my privilege to confer the Legion d'Honneur upon Sumeet Anand in the name of the President of the French Republic."

On the recognition, Sumeet Anand, Founder, IndSight Growth Partners and President, Indo-French Chamber of Commerce & Industry, said, "I am deeply humbled to be conferred the Chevalier de la Legion d'Honneur. This honour is a recognition of the fast-growing Indo-French business ties that I have the privilege to work towards, both as a Corporate strategy advisor with my firm IndSight, and as an Industry leader as President of the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce & Industry. This is a recognition of collective efforts by French companies to invest and partner with India, as well as institutions engaged in the growth of the Indo-French economic partnership. This honour motivates me to work towards further developing relations between France and India."



Since founding IndSight Growth Partners in 2012, Sumeet Anand has emerged as the trusted India strategy advisor for some of the largest French and multinational groups. With his 25+ years of management consulting and general management experience, he is highly regarded for his 360° strategic understanding on developing businesses in India. Prior to founding IndSight, Sumeet was a key member of the India founding team of Pernod Ricard as Finance Director, and then led Savencia in India as their youngest Country Manager on a global platform.

As President of the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IFCCI), Sumeet Anand has led one of France's most dynamic chambers of commerce internationally. Assisted by the Director General, Payal S. Kanwar, and the team of IFCCI, Sumeet has played a key role in its growth over the last eight years, supporting its mission of helping over 600 top French and Indian companies in their development, through a vast range of ongoing activities and events conducted across India and France.

Bicultural and fluent in French, Sumeet completed his Master's degree in Management from HEC Paris, the globally highest-ranked business school in France. He is the first Indian elected to the global Committee of the HEC Paris Alumni association. Sumeet is a member of the Global Advisory Board of the Society & Organisation Institute at HEC Paris. As President of HEC Paris India Alumni chapter for many years, Sumeet has been instrumental in building the HEC Paris- India Alumni community in India.

Created in 1802 by Napoleon Bonaparte, the Legion d'Honneur ("the Legion of Honour") is the highest civilian award given by the French Republic for outstanding service to France, regardless of the nationality of the recipients. The President of the French Republic is the Grand Master of the Order of the Legion of Honour.

