Sumit Arora, Pratap Singh Rathi, Som Mandal and Ajit Gupta bag Times Excellence Awards 2021

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Top industry leaders, professionals and entrepreneurs were honoured with Times Excellence Award 2021 for their exceptional achievements in their respective fields. At this prestigious platform, Times Group awarded Mr. Sumit Arora, Mr. Pratap Singh Rathi, Mr. Som Mandal and Mr. Ajit Gupta for their achieving excellence in professional as well as entrepreneurial fields.

Among them, Pratap Singh Rathi, Director, Ace Group has been bestowed with 'Excellence in Real Estate Sector' award along with the second award for "Excellence in Design and innovation" for the 'Ace Capitol' project located in Noida. Sumit Arora, Director, Alniche Life Sciences has been awarded with the prestigious "Excellence in Healthcare Award", while Som Mandal, Managing Partner, Fox Mandal has been awarded with 'Excellence in Legal Services Globally'. Ajit Gupta, Founder & Managing Director, Ajit Industries Private Limited has been honoured with "Excellence in Sustainable Green Packaging" award by Times Group.

Speaking on winning the prestigious awards, Pratap Singh Rathi, Director, Ace Group said, "We are honoured to have received these awards and for this achievement, I take this opportunity to thank the entire Team Ace Group for its dedication and incredible efforts."



Som Mandal, Managing Partner, Fox Mandal said, "Our commitment and responsibilities towards delivering excellence in legal domain have been further strengthened with this prestigious award."

Sumit Arora, Director, Alniche Life Sciences said, "For this glorious achievement I would like to thank my team and all members of Alniche Life Sciences family as this would not have been possible without their support."

Ajit Gupta, Founder & Managing Director, Ajit Industries Private Limited added, "Our continuous efforts towards sustainability and mission green products have been aptly recognized with this prestigious award which has boosted our morale."

All these entrepreneurs and industry leaders have been honoured with Times Excellence Awards by the Times Group recognizing their efforts and encouraging them for being truly game-changers in their respective sectors. The awards are an esteemed platform to recognize and highlight the achievements of these prominent companies and the industry leaders, who have outshined in their respective industries. All of them have worked hard to reach milestones all their way and have inspired and motivated their counterparts by pushing the boundaries.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

