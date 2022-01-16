Sundaram Multi Pap launches an online school portal for efficient Teacher & Student Performance Measurement Solution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16 (ANI/Target Media): Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd, a BSE & NSE listed company is the market leader in the field of educational products since 38 years announced the launch of Edzam Portal, a digital age educational app for the schools to monitor and assess the students the right way.

Aimed at making students love education and provide them with learning in fun and effective manner, Edzam app takes digital learning to the next level by encapsulating watch-and-learn videos, rich animations and interactive simulations as opposed to rote memorization, making learning contextual and visual, not just theoretical. The app offers a unique experience for students to study, using advanced features like MCQs, mind-map section, and ability to conduct science experiments online.

The schools can create their own class, let users join and use the digital ready content available on the platform. Eclass has over 1000+ hours of digital content, notes, mcqs and concept videos which can be used by the students. The schools can send files, notes, photos, messages to all their school students on a click of a button.

The portal aims at tracking and monitoring the complete usage of the students, giving complete control to the schools. Due to the covid19 pandemic, schools are shut since a long time, and digital online education is the only way forward. Maharashtra has 22,000 private schools and 1.5 lac government schools, which can use this system and content for their studies.

Hardik Shah, CEO, Sundaram E-class said, "Edzam users can view content corresponding to their school syllabus. You now have an option to study every subject using new digital formats. A student can understand the entire chapter in a video format and then use Q&A method to resolve all queries. The student can follow this up by mind-map section and MCQs to comprehend the own level of preparation on one subject.



The schools can easily opt for the portal and take control of the studies sitting at home. The system is a part of the hybrid learning process, and can also be used once the schools open as the content, and digital tools are readily available. The portal already has over 500+ schools in early registrations and over 5 lac students in pre signups.

On the industry standpoint, Hardik quotes, "There are an estimated 227 million students in India, and education is traditionally a priority for Indians, so it is no wonder that the Indian EdTech market is estimated to be worth billions. We have recently pitched the solution to the government officers in Maharashtra, and they have given a very positive feedback, on the idea of implementing this for all the schools in Maharashtra.

Sundaram has a strong edtech content library, and is working on some big ticket government tenders under the digital education segment.

Schools can simply go online on edzamweb.com and register their schools. Students can go to the playstore and download the student app EDZAM. www.edzamweb.com

This story is provided by Target Media.


