Suneel Darshan honored by SOS Nitelife Excellence Award as Iconic Film Maker, Director and Producer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7 (ANI/ATK): The Titans of the real estate industry and the socialites of Tinsel Town graced the event of "SOS Nitelife"- "Synergy of Service Nitelife Private Limited" with their presence as it hosted it's another edition of "Desi Homes Realty Icon Awards- 2022" and "SOS Nitelife Excellence Awards- 2022" on 28th February after a massive success of their edition held on March 25th at Taj, Santacruz, Mumbai.

Chand Seth, Chairman and Managing Director, Lina Ingle, Director of SOS Nitelife and Desi Homes. Tehzeeb Asar, CEO of Desi Homes Realty Icon Awards played the perfect host for the Awards.

The 'Desi Homes Realty Icon Awards- 2022 and 'SOS Nitelife Excellence Awards- 2022' was hosted to create one of its kind Realty Awards to felicitate the Stalwarts of the Real Estate Industry and Delegates across world. After creating a platform in Dubai, UAE for their Ips "Desi Homes" already have set benchmark in Realty Icon Awards and Exclllence Awards.

Followed by Eminent names in the awardees list for the Desi Homes Realty Icon Awards- 2022 Awardees as follows

Dr Nalin Kumar Gupta, Managing Director at J Kumar Infra Projects Limited as Metro Rail Contractor of The Year.

Saifee Hospital as Best NPO Iconic Heritage Structure, Mumbai

Rabi Singh as Force 10 Integrated Services Pvt. Ltd- Security and Facility Management Company, Mumbai.

Sangeet Hemant Kumar- Founder of SHK 360 as Best Real Estate Content Creator, Mumbai.

PT GoldenVisa, as The Best International Real Estate Investment Advisor for Indians.

Hiren Sanghani- Sole Real Estate Consultants as Best Sole Selling Partner, Pune.

Sanjay Devnani Projects as Redevelopment Specialists

Mayur Gujare and Deval Shah for Saga Design Architects as Iconic Architect of The Year

Aditya College Of Architecture as Best Design and Architecture College - Mumbai

Punit Goel as Lifetime Achiever's Award Fir Iconic Diversified Projects

Ajay Murari Chaturvedi as Best Real Estate Stategy Advisor - Founder and CEO of Real Eatate Study Cirle

Vijay Ahuja as Most Prolific Realtors for Shelter Realtors- Mumbai

"SOS Nitelife Excellence Awards- 2022 Excellence Award" Winners as follows.



Suchirta Krishnamoorthi as Iconic Excellence Award for Theatrical Production "Drama Queen"

Rehman Khan as Iconic International Standup Comedian of the Decade

Sandhya Shetty as No Fear Mission Actor Supermodel, Commonwealth Karate Gold Medalist.

Suneel Darshan as Iconic Film Maker, Director and Producer

Kashish Rajput as Best Supporting Actress for the film Godse

Hardik Vithalani aka DJ Notorious as Iconic Official Remix DJ Of the Decade

Shabaz Seth as Best Corporate and Wedding Editor of The Year

Parul Chawla as Best PR and Media professional In Entertainment Industry of The Year

Shriya Torne as Media Entrepreneur and Producer for Navaras Entertainment

VJ Ram as Iconic International Video Jockey of The Decade

Habib Mithiborwala as Best Real-Life Hero - Actor - Producer - Founder Of Catalyst Entertainment

Kalyanji Jana as Iconic Covid Warrior - Founder and Chairman DPIAF Organisation NGO

The DESI HOMES REALTY ICON AWARDS, which covers over 700 districts pan-India, recognizes talent in every segment of realty and development, from Real Estate Developers to Real Estate Broking Firms, Farmland Plots to NA Land, Best Constructs to Best Garden Landscape Creation, as well as various Ancillary products & Service providers like Interior Designers, Architects, Furniture & Fixture Manufacturers, from Glass to Paints.

Interestingly, the Global Award-Winning "SOS Nitelife" boasts of over 2000 Corporate Events over two MASHUPS", "KING OF MASHUPS" & "DESI HOMES" and represents various Corporates Companies for various Events, Awards Categories and Segments in Best Services, Works and Achievement.

