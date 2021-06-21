Sung by Udit Narayan, Dr. Kamle dedicates his song 'Sahayata' to doctors and frontline workers

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 (ANI/PNN): While the world fights the Covid-19 pandemic, people are largely confined to their homes in an attempt to contain the virus.

On the other hand, doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, medical staff members, and frontline workers such as policemen, journalists, media personnel, teachers, and other government authorities are leading the battle against COVID-19 from the front.

Through their selfless dedication, they put their own lives at risk to help save others and are truly heroes in these challenging times. Through these uncertain times, a soulful gospel song and music can help uplift the soul.

To show gratitude towards the heroic efforts of courageous and inspiring doctors and frontline workers from across the globe who continue to risk their lives while saving those in need, Dr. Amit Kamle, M.D (Russia), popularly known as A.K, Music composer, lyricist, Director of A.K. International Tourism and Founder of Glorify Christ, dedicates his new song, 'Sahayata' based on the Psalm 121 to these unsung heroes. The song composed, written, and conceptualized by Dr. Kamle and sung by Legendary Singer Udit Narayan, releases on July 1, 2021, worldwide to celebrate Doctor's Day.



"My day begins with reading Psalm 121. I am so grateful that I could compose a song on this particular Psalm. This gospel song is about God's providential help in uncertain times. Incidentally, while I was dubbing the song with Udit Narayanji, he shared with me how his son Aditya battled Covid-19. Uditji has a special connection with this song. His divine voice has a connection which will touch every heart and we hope that Sahayata brings peace and joy to everyone who hears it," concludes Gospel Maestro Dr Amit Kamle.

Dr Kamle wears many hats - that of a Doctor, Entrepreneur, Educationist, Consultant, Philanthropist, Globetrotter, Guide, Creative Director, Scenarist, Music Producer, Lyricist, and Music Director. Yet his root mission, purpose, and aim are to build a community of people across the globe who love, enjoy and appreciate gospel music.

Glorify Christ, since its inception in 2016, under the umbrella of A.K. International Tourism, has created over 50 gospel songs in languages that range across Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, Punjabi, Assamese, Khasi, Nagamese, and even Hebrew. Glorify Christ is a not-for-profit venture by A K International Tourism, which specialises in organizing Holy land Tours across Israel, Jordan and Egypt. The company is also venturing into outreach program of the gospel through Gospel Music.

Sahayata, an A.K.International Tourism production releases worldwide on their YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/akinternationaltourism

