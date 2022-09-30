Sungrow FPV participates in renewable energy India Expo

Hefei [China], September 30 (ANI/PRNewswire): On September 28, the Renewable Energy India Expo (REI) kicked off in Noida, India. As the largest renewable energy expo in India and even South Asia, REI provides an important platform for businesses to expand solar-related emerging markets. Sungrow FPV participated in the expo with floating PV solutions, demonstrating its technological strength.

India has abundant light resources and huge potential in the photovoltaic market. The latest survey of IHS Markit shows that India's total installed capacity of floating PV ranks only second to China in the world. As a world-leading water surface photovoltaic system supplier, Sungrow FPV has followed a market demand-oriented strategy and strengthened technological innovation as the driving force to provide the Indian market with efficient and reliable products and system solutions.

At the expo, its floating PV products meeting local market demands attracted much attention from visitors. The company's professional team explained patiently to customers and visitors about more floating PV scenarios, attracting media and industry leaders to visit in turn. The booth was crowded and lively.

Parveen Jangra, president of the famous Indian renewable energy business Oriana Power -- the first Indian partner of Sungrow FPV came to the booth to support the company. He praised the company's efficient and reliable products and one-stop services and looked forward to jointly pushing the green energy development in India by exploiting respective advantages and resources in the future.



This in-person compliment made its participation more significant. A good market reputation reveals the company's international brand influence. In the future, the company will remain true to its original aspiration, make steady steps to reinforce its brand strength, and produce more valuable and reliable products through its high-quality services and leading technologies.

Sungrow Floating PV is a key high-tech enterprise dedicated to providing floating PV system solutions. Relies on Sungrow Group's 25 years' accumulation of development and production experience in the photovoltaic industry, Sungrow Floating PV focuses on providing ecologically friendly, reliable, and efficient Floating PV system solutions. With the vision of "to be the global navigator of FPV", its persistent pursuit is to provide high-yield one-stop services and lead the environmentally friendly development of floating PV.

