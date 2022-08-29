Suniel Shetty at AAFT University Raipur for new session

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 29 (ANI/GPRC): AAFT University, a premier media and arts university in India, proudly hosted its Orientation Program recently at Hotel Marriott in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Students and faculties from all streams attended the orientation program.

The Chancellor of AAFT University, Dr Sandeep Marwah, interacted with the students, encouraging them to overcome hurdles, work conscientiously and make a name for themselves in their respective fields.

The chief guest at the event was actor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Suniel Shetty said, "AAFT University aspires to mould students into leaders and innovators of tomorrow. I truly believe in their vision and mission of creating a generation of students who are not conventional rote learners, but who have in them the conviction and courage to carve out a separate niche for themselves. I look forward to a long and happy relationship with AAFT and its students."



Sandeep Marwah said, " Suniel Shetty is an embodiment of hard work, diligence and innovative thinking - all the qualities we want to inculcate in our students. He is an ideal role model and will inspire our students to continue to strive forward in their respective fields. We are also extremely grateful to all the speakers who could join us and help us in our endeavour of providing holistic education to our students."

The orientation program also witnessed multiple sessions by industry experts and eminent scholars like Prof. Sanjeev Parshar, chairperson of communications in IIM Raipur, Dr. Kiranmayee Nayak, the chairperson of CG state women commission, Ishan Mitra, singer and director, Gaurav Birla, the co-founder and CTO of Studio Augmented, and Akhilesh Anand an anchor and editor of ABP news. The purpose of these sessions was to make the students aware of the abundant opportunities in the field, the skills required, and how AAFT can contribute to their skill-based training.

The University recently launched its ed-tech platform - AAFT Online, Co-founded by Mohit Marwah and Akshay Marwah, with the vision to amplify its reach with innovative and advanced-level courses. AAFT Online offers numerous industry-oriented media and creative art courses online like photography, jewellery designing, interior designing, and more. It boasts features like one-to-one mentor sessions and real-world application learning. It has over 60 celebrity speakers as a part of its diploma programs.

With a legacy of 30 years, AAFT aims to prepare its students across different platforms to compete in the global market through innovative skill-building programs and with a high rate of placement and employability.

