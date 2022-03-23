Sunteck inspires beach lovers at the pristine 'Suruchi Beach'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 (ANI/PRNewswire): Sunteck Foundation, along with Sunteck Realty, joined hands to organize a sustainable lifestyle drive at Suruchi beach, Vasai (W), in association with leading NGO, United Way Mumbai.

Actress Dia Mirza, prominent citizens, and enthusiasts from Mumbai and other parts of the MMR thronged the beach to participate in the sustainable lifestyle drive at Suruchi beach.

Rated as one of the cleanest and the most environment-friendly beaches in and around MMR, Suruchi beach - known for its long line of beautiful Suru (Casuarina) trees - is a favorite locale for beach lovers for its magnificent sunset and sunrise views as well as visually alluring scenery around the spot. Families find solace in evenings in the vicinity of the beach to play, relax and enjoy with children while the adventure-loving youth indulge in various aquatic sports.

The present sustainability drive is part of Sunteck's ongoing Environmental Social Governance (ESG) initiatives to contribute to the upgradation of the habitat and environment. Sunteck Realty Chairman & Managing Director, Kamal Khetan added, "Our initiative is to maintain the coastal beauty of the pristine Suruchi beach. It is a step forward in ensuring a greener environment for Mumbai and those who long to have a serene and clean beach experience. As responsible corporate, we stay committed to sustainability. We believe 'My coast is indeed My responsibility.' I am highly delighted to say that Sunteck is on a mission to inspire and involve everyone in preserving these gifts from mother nature and our historical legacy."

Besides the beautification of the beach, the program has also enhanced the pathways to the beach lined up with palm trees and paver blocks, resembling renowned beaches around the world while significantly improving the visitor experience.



United Way, the beautification drive, elicited major fervor: A large gathering of volunteers at the beach besides several enthusiastic locals came to show their support for the facelift drive.

Ajay Govale, Vice President of Community Impact at United Way Mumbai, said, "With the support of the Sunteck Foundation, the adoption of Suruchi beach is a commitment to enhancing the state of aesthetics of Suruchi beach. With today's sustainable lifestyle drive, we look forward to creating more significant impact and sensitivity amongst our citizens for our beaches."

The successful sustainability initiative has raised much enthusiasm and inspiration among beach lovers. Says Actress and Goodwill Ambassador of United Nations Environment Program, Dia Mirza, "I am thrilled to be associated with Sunteck's sustainable lifestyle drive for its noble goals. As a proud Mumbai resident, I am always eager to preserve its natural beauty. This is a positive step forward in that direction."

