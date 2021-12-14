SuperBeings introduces 2 New AI Powered People Management Tools - Continuous Check-ins and OKR on its platform

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bengaluru-based integrated platform for growing organizations, SuperBeings has launched 2 brand new tools - Continuous Check-ins and OKR that will help organizations drive regular seamless check-ins between managers and employees and align goals and drive strategy and execution for the organization.

These tools have unique features of AI-powered recommendations and 1:1 templates built for a continuous performance approach while guiding managers at all levels.

The new check-in tool combines the prowess of human and machine intelligence. By analyzing the continuous employee feedback, it collects via chat systems like Slack & MS Teams, it provides AI-driven recommendations that help managers conduct impactful 1:1s to improve team members' performance and morale.



It also provides guided conversation templates to support managers during these conversations. The 1:1 conversation templates are built by SuperBeings not only for the engagement topics it collects feedback on but also for the most frequent manager use-cases like crucial conversations and performance check-ins.

Along with Continuous Check-ins, SuperBeings has also launched an OKR tool to help align goals for each individual to the larger strategic objectives of the organization. OKRs have become the go-to goal management tool for fast-growing new-age organizations and this tool will enable teams to adopt the right OKRs across the organization. The OKR tool integrates with commonly used platforms like Gsheet and Slack to make the process of OKR alignment and progress tracking simple and efficient.

Speaking about the latest performance management tool, Yasharth Mishra, Co-founder, and CEO, SuperBeings (spokesperson), said, "Several progressive and new-age companies today have adopted frequent "check-ins" and OKRs where managers have regular, continuous conversations around performance along with constructive feedback and guidance. However, lack of coaching skills often leads organizations to buy manager development programs which are a huge financial strain. This is where SuperBeings comes in with a service that will cement this gap and allow managers to engage with employees productively all under one AI-powered platform. We have got a very encouraging response from our partner organization, and they are very excited for the launch."

Founded by Yasharth Mishra, Gaurav Bhawnani & Kunal Mishra, SuperBeings is building an integrated continuous performance management and engagement platform for fast-growing organizations to supercharge their business performance by bringing together goals, continuous performance management, and employee feedback on one integrated platform. Superbeings platform is used by fast-growing unicorns, soonicorns, and global organizations like Chargebee, Hubilo, Fi (EpiFi), Urjanet to name a few. The platform offers best practices from academia and industry out of the box across three intelligent modules - OKRs to help teams align on goals, Anonymous employee feedback to identify risks to the goals, and Guided 1:1s to help managers mitigate those risks and drive performance.

