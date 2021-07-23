SuperBeings raise seed round led by Endiya Partners

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bengaluru-based integrated leadership success platform for growing organizations, SuperBeings on Thursday raised its seed round led by Endiya Partners.

The round also saw participation from existing investor Axilor Ventures along with Cloud Capital and prominent angels like Rajaraman Santhanam (Founder, Chargebee), Shanmugam Krishnasamy (Founder & CTO, Freshworks), Sanjoe Tom Jose (Founder, Talview) and Piyush Shah (Co-founder, InMobi Group).

Founded by Yasharth Mishra, Gaurav Bhawnani & Kunal Mishra, SuperBeings is building an integrated leadership success platform for fast-growing organizations to enhance employee engagement and enable continuous leadership development via personalized coaching at scale, with measurable business outcomes.

With deep analytics and proven organizational science at its core, the platform offers proactive and real-time recommendations on employee engagement and leadership gaps and aims to leverage the intelligence to become a one-stop-shop for team insights, collaboration, and leadership development via its integrated platform offering engagement analytics, OKR management suite, and a leadership coaching marketplace.

Its analytics product, which won the best start-up award at the HR Showcase 2020 conducted by NHRDN, is currently being used by fast growing organizations in both India and US, including Chargebee and Eka Software, among others.

The start-up, which aims to be at the cutting edge of motivation and leadership science, has added notable advisors like Chandrasekhar Sripada, Professor of Practice (OB & Human Capital) at the Indian School of Business. In addition to academics, he brings in significant practitioner experience of being the CHRO at major companies like Dr. Reddy's, IBM and Capgemini; and Prof. Aaron Jarden from the University of Melbourne, who brings in vast experience on Org Behaviour and Positive Psychology research.



SuperBeings plans to use the funds for product extension and scaling its business in India and Globally.

Yasharth Mishra, Co-founder, and CEO, SuperBeings, said, "Over the course of our careers both working in and managing teams in high growth MNCs like Amazon and start-ups like Licious, we have seen how organizations struggle with scaling their culture and leaders as they grow, leading to a poor employee experience. And even though siloed solutions exist for employee experience and leadership development, we believe an integrated platform bringing together data and intelligence from multiple sources to form a closed loop is the only way to deliver the real outcomes organizations expect from these initiatives."

Abhishek Srivastava, Director, Endiya Partners, added, "With unprecedented growth, increasing digital adoption, rising population of millennials getting into the workforce, and growing culture around distributed delivery, ensuring effective people experience and success has become fiercely challenging for HR and Business Leaders. As active early backers of Cos such as Darwinbox and witnessing the work-tech evolution through close galleries, we strongly believe that the value proposition of SuperBeings and the full stack approach is very relevant for the current times, where all leaders are learning how to navigate the new normal at work."

Nandan Venkatachalam, Investment Principal, Axilor Ventures, added, "The recent demand around remote work has brought employee development & engagement into the spotlight. There is a strong need to overhaul broken processes. SuperBeings is best placed to help organizations build new-age capabilities around this. Their growing roster of global customers is a strong validation, and we are delighted to continue backing them."

Endiya Partners is an early-stage venture capital fund that invests in IP-led Indian product start-ups that are globally relevant. Leveraging deep domain expertise along with vast entrepreneurial and operating experience, the Endiya team plays a key role in co-creating scalable businesses.

Endiya's portfolio consists of disruptive and category-defining companies across Digital Transformation and Healthcare sectors. Founded in 2015, Endiya Partners has $100M under management.

