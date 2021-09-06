'Superbrand' Vectus- embodying quality, innovation and class

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI/Mediawire): Vectus is one of the leading and fastest-growing players in the polymer-based water storage and piping solutions industry, registering a strong pan-India presence with 17 manufacturing plants, 4300+ distributors and 30000+ retail counters.

Vectus is steadfast as well as aggressive in setting its foot in the water tanks and pipes & fittings industry through continuous innovations in quality, customer service and product range. So it is no surprise that Vectus is now a consumer validated 'Superbrand' in the water storage tanks category. This recognition as one of themost trusted brands by consumers, Superbrands 2021 award, is the validation of trust of consumers in Vectus.

"A lot of people have contributed to establishing Vectus as a brand. Just like in these past 30 years, our quality has not changed, in the same way, the hard work and work efficiency of these people has remained consistent in all these years", says Ashish Baheti, Managing Director, Vectus Industries Limited, on bagging the prestigious 'Superbrands' title for water storage tanks.

"We strive to grow and expand with rising changes and demands of the industry, and the people behind the Vectus name play a major role in that. It is together that we have achieved this honorable title", says Atul Ladha, Managing Director, Vectus Industries Limited.

This is not the first time that Vectus has been recognized for its consumer focus, but back in 2019, Vectus Industries Limited had won"Best Manufacturing Company" at the Business Today's Business Leaders of Madhya Pradesh Award and also the SAP HANA Innovation Award in 2017.

Staying true to its philosophy of amalgamating quality, innovation and class, Vectus became the first brand in the country to manufacture blow-moulded water tanks and coloured tanks. Vectus has been the first brand to get European-Standard Tanks in India by collaborating with Microban, UK for their antimicrobial technologies, and also getting a RoHS (Restriction of Hazardous Substances) certification for a range of heavy-metal free tanks launched in 2020.

Additionally, the pipes and fittings solutions by Vectus have also garnered attention due to the quality of the products, and the smart innovation which makes them stand out in the industry. Vectus is one of the largest Indian manufacturers of polymer-based piping solutions like CPVC piping, uPVC piping, Agri piping, SWR piping, PPR piping, Underground Drainage systems, Composite piping, HDPE pipes, Column pipes and Casing pipes. These are ideal for industrial, household, infrastructure and agricultural needs. Every piping solution is made keeping in mind the application, and the highest standards of quality.

Vectus' strong Brand appeal and presence is also reflected in their advertising campaigns withSaif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan as their brand ambassadors. The brand's association with these beloved bollywood celebrities in 2020 was a big hit on social media and television and received resounding recognition.

Vectus Industries is also a big fan of cricket. Their cricket campaign #ApniJeetHo starts during cricket season launching many contests on social media to encourage consumer engagement.



Through its #VectusEverywhere campaign, Vectus has managed to leave a mark on social media with a loyal consumer base reposting pictures of Vectus water storage tanks to show their love for the brand. #VectusEverywhere perfectly reflects the brand's presence across the country, living up to the brand's tagline of 'IndiaKiWaterline'.



As a way of expressing gratitude to its vast channel network for their success, Vectus recently launched the 'Vectus Star Club', an exclusive, invite-only membership for high-converting and loyal Vectus channel partners. It is packed with premium benefits and incentives, where Vectus dealers and distributors were crowned with membership titles, presented with perks and welcomed to the exclusive club.

Vectus has always believed in building strong and productive relationships with the plumber community. Plumbertraining sessions like 'Chai pe Charcha' and Plumber meets are organized regularly for the plumbers to educate them about Vectus and its products.

Vectus Group, true to their business philosophy, has always focused on quality delivery and kept the faith of their partners and employees, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.Vectus also organized a grand Annual Sales Conference named "Beyond Boundaries" which was a testimony to the company's growth in the Financial Year 2020-21.

Riding on this growth momentum, Vectus is expanding and growing with new launches in the water tanks range, pipes and fittings range, household plastic products, gardening accessories, road safety, bath-ware products and more.

