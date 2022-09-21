Supervek collaborates with Jagermeister to launch a capsule collection of apparel

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): India's most loved streetwear brand Supervek, in collaboration with Jagermeister, has introduced a limited-edition collection of apparel and accessories including Sling bags, hats and t-shirts. This one-of-a-kind collection blends together design elements that represent both brands along with facets from various subcultures and the nightlife community.



The Keep Pushing campaign is a tribute to the undying spirit of the community, the spirit of rallying around those who push their limits to be the Meister. Since its inception, individual expression and its power to change the world has been a key inspiration behind Supervek's approach to design, while Jagermeister has always stood for its authenticity and being true to who people are. Keeping this brand ethos in mind, the campaign is designed as a capsule collection of bold and edgy streetwear that resonates with the community and is not afraid to speak up for itself or be limitless.



The #KeepPushing Streetwear collection is a small batch, limited launch set with individually numbered pieces that are truly one-of-a-kind collectibles. The Meister Oversized T-shirt is designed to pay homage and to reflect Jagermeister's century-old legacy while Own the Night T-shirt represents Supervek's edgy energy. The Cross-body bags collection comes with the #KeepPushing pattern print and several modern utilitarian features built for everyday carry (EDC) with handy pockets for life on the go and the Reversible bucket hat has the Thundering Meister logo against the #KeepPushing pattern inspired by various elements of street subcultures.





Satyajeet Singh, Co-Founder, Supervek, said, "Team Supervek is thrilled to launch this campaign in association with Jagermeister. This collaboration is a continuation of our efforts to introduce path-breaking products and designs to the community. The design and aesthetics of the #KeepPushing campaign are a result of months of exploration and collaboration from both teams. As a leading brand in the Indian Streetwear space over the years, Supervek has actively supported the thriving subcultures through our own events, sponsored athlete programs and social service initiatives. The #KeepPushing collection is a tribute to the community and we hope it inspires artists and athletes alike to #KeepPushing their limits, especially when the going gets tough."

Nitin Kumar, General Manager Jagermeister - India and Subcontinent, adds, "The sub-culture of music and artists who make nightlife possible has been a part of Jagermeister's DNA, since inception. The spirit of freedom, expression, unconventionality and authenticity is embedded in the brand's ethos. The collaboration with Supervek, for the collectible streetwear collection #KeepPushing, is an ode to #BestNights, a celebration of the unique, and high-spirited Indian meisters."



Each product from this series will be a limited edition of collectibles and will be imprinted with a unique product ID and an authenticity card. The package will also include a letter to the buyer depicting the story around the collaboration.



This capsule collection will be available starting Wednesday, September 21, 2022, onwards. The pricing of the collection ranges from Rs 1499 to Rs 2999.

This story has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

