Suprabha Protective Products Pvt Ltd introduces its monsoon packaging system for advanced protection against monsoon

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI/PNN): Suprabha Protective Products Pvt Ltd, an eco-friendly and sustainable Corrosion Prevention Partner, is set to launch its brand-new Monsoon Packaging System to prevent accelerated Corrosion during the Monsoons in India.

Utilizing the Suprabha Organic Vapour Corrosion Inhibition Technology (SOVCI®) integrated Monsoon packaging System, organizations will now be able to minimize the rate of rejection and consequent losses caused by the Drying and Wetting Cycle prevalent in the Indian sub-continent during the Monsoon. The latest Monsoon Packaging System ensures corrosion-free delivery of high-value engineered components to destinations across India and overseas. Furthermore, organizations can use this flexible system to pack merchandise of any shape or size. It also helps save costs by eliminating the need for vacuum packaging. Moreover, it is an economical, effective, and completely recyclable packaging that can be customized to provide short-term and long-term protection.

Incorporated in the 1970s, Suprabha Protective Products Pvt Ltd is a strategic Corrosion Prevention Partner dedicated to innovating effective corrosion preventive products and solutions to the customers' specific needs. To become a harbinger of a revolution in corrosion prevention, the company developed its ground-breaking product Suprabha Organic Vapour Corrosion Inhibitor (SOVCI®). SOVCI® products are bio-degradable and eco-friendly, making Suprabha India's first organic, bio-degradable and eco-friendly corrosion solutions provider.





Through the integration of SOVCI®'s strength in various packing materials, rust-preventive oils, water-based liquids, gels, desiccants, and tablets, the company develops complete corrosion prevention systems that guarantee 100 per cent rust-proof and waterproof packing so that components are preserved in factory fresh condition until they are ready to be used. Suprabha's unique products and solutions enable businesses to save up to 40 per cent of their corrosion costs every year.

Suprabha's steady and strategic growth over time results from the able leadership of its Chairman & Managing Director, Prabhakar Rao Bantwal. Talking about their latest Monsoon Packaging System, he shares, "Corrosion is an expensive problem across various industries worldwide. Suprabha's SOVCI® integrated Monsoon Packaging System is a part of the multiple award-winning series of Seaworthy Packaging Systems. It works as two-level protection, providing a superior barrier material on the outside while conditioning the entrapped atmosphere inside the packing. It allows the manufacturers to retain the quality and integrity of their products, despite heavy rainfall."

Suprabha Protective Products Pvt Ltd has achieved 100 per cent backward integration to boost the company's efficiency, productivity, and cost savings. As a result, the company now hopes to enjoy better control over the value chain, providing a competitive advantage in the marketplace. In addition, the company has further added several value-added product offerings to its core segment of VCI, including the Monsoon Packaging System for industrial and agricultural use cases.

With the latest Monsoon Packaging System, Suprabha aims to emerge as the go-to Rust Preventive Partner of Indian industries this Monsoon.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

