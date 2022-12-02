Surat based Orange OTec organises Open House at Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 2 (ANI/PNN): Surat based leading provider of digital textile printing solutions, Orange O Tec Pvt Ltd. organised a unique Open House in Ahmedabad. The event provided an opportunity for city-based industries to explore the advantages of digital textile printing and see the latest machines live in action.

Across the globe, almost all types of industries are rapidly adopting digital ways of producing things and doing business. Particularly, the textile industry is witnessing high growth with the adoption of digital solutions.

Helping India move towards the digital revolution, Surat based Orange O Tec Pvt. Ltd. has emerged as a prominent digital solutions provider with digital and auxiliary machinery for a variety of sectors, enhancing global knowledge in the digital era, the company provides a variety of digital solutions to assist industries in keeping up with increasing automation. The company has entered into strategic tie-ups with global leaders to present its esteemed clients with the most efficient and dependable access to specialised digital machines.



At the Open House, held November 26-27, 2022, at the Torrent Hall, Vatva Industries Association, GIDC Vatva, Ahmedabad, the company showcased two of its latest machines, named JPK EVO and FabPro1+, that offer advanced textile printing solutions. The JPK machine can print up to 7000 metres per day, and the FabPro 1+ offers the highly advanced Ricoh technology for the first time. Visitors to the open house had the opportunity to see the wonder machines in action and learn about all of their benefits and features.

Aayush Rathi, Director of Orange O Tec, said about the Open House event, "With this event, we could demonstrate the benefits of the latest technologies to the businesses of Ahmedabad. The new digital machines make it much simpler for smaller businesses to enter the textile printing industry with modest capital outlays, as digital machines are significantly less resource-intensive than conventional methods. They require less space and labour, resulting in lower ongoing operating expenses."

Digital machines enable the development of a less risky business model in which production is only scaled up in response to confirmed orders. A digital unit does not need to stock things before attempting to sell them. Digital textile printing is undoubtedly environmentally friendly. It leaves a far smaller carbon footprint than conventional approaches. This also improves the health and quality of life of those involved in the production operations.

