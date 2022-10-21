Surat Hematology Centre celebrates 50 successful Bone-Marrow Transplants - A landmark achievement by one of the leading Hematology Centres in South Gujarat

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI/SRV): Surat Hematology Centre, one of the leading Hematology centres in Surat, recently celebrated a landmark achievement of the 50th successful Bone Marrow Transplant.

The Centre specialises in Bone Marrow Transplants and the treatment of blood disorders in the South Gujarat region and has some of the best Hematologists in Surat as their founders. The centre has achieved this remarkable feat in a very short period of time.

The centre was established by two visionaries sharing the same passion, Dr Hasmukh R Balar and Dr Dharmesh Vaghasiya, both being Hemato-Oncologist & BMT Physicians. They started their journey with the 1st Autologous BMT (Bone Marrow Transplant) centre in the entire South Gujarat region. Steadily gaining a foothold in Autologous BMT, the natural progression led to their first successful Allogeneic BMT with a matched related donor in February 2020 and by September 2020, they were onto the 1st Haplo-matched BMT.

By now the Surat Hematology Centre had gained popularity among people seeking BMT's leading to the swift advancement of 10 successful BMT transplants in March 2021 to 20 BMT in September 2021. Around the same time, they also did their 1st BMT for Primary Immune Disease, 1st Matched Unrelated Donor (November 2021) and 1st BMT for Thalassemia. By January 2022, they had performed 30 BMT's. And in August 2022, they were speeding ahead with their 1st BMT for sickle cell Anemia and a repeat of the first BMT failure.

The goal of a Bone Marrow Transplant is to transfuse healthy bone marrow cells into a person after his or her own unhealthy bone marrow has been treated to kill abnormal cells. It is a unique medical procedure that extracts cells from a person's bone marrow (also known as stem cells), filters them and transplants them back into the person from whom it was extracted or into another person. Bone Marrow Transplant is being used successfully to treat conditions such as Leukaemia, Lymphomas, Aplastic Anaemia, Immune Deficiency Disorders and some Solid Tumour Cancers.



Bone Marrow procedures differ in their methodology of extracting and infusing stem cells. In an Autologous Bone Marrow Transplant, healthy stem cells are extracted from a patient, harvested, frozen and infused into the same patient again after the completion of his treatment.

In an Allogeneic Bone Marrow Transplant, the stem cells are extracted from someone sharing the same genetic type, typically a brother or sister, and are infused into the patient. In case a parent is a donor, where there's a possibility of at least a 50% match with the recipient, it is referred to as Haplo-matched BMT.

For the uninitiated, stem cells are special human cells that are able to develop into many different cell types. The only stem cells now being used in the medical field to treat disease are hematopoietic stem cells. These are the blood cell-forming adult stem cells found in the bone marrow. A Bone Marrow Transplant is needed when a person's bone marrow stops producing healthy blood cells. This can be the result of certain treatments like radiation and chemotherapy used to cure Leukaemia, Multiple Myeloma, etc. or in cases where a person is suffering from auto-immune disorders that affect the reproduction of healthy blood cells.

