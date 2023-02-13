Suratwwala Business Group Ltd migrates to the main board platforms of BSE and NSE

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): After receiving a successful growth of 72.3 per cent in the 3rd quarter, the equity shares of the Suratwwala Business Group Limited, already listed under the BSE SME Platform, have been traded on the mainboard platforms of BSE and NSE, effective February 10, 2023.



A total of 1,73,41,644 shares (one crore, seventy-three lacs, forty-one thousand, six hundred and forty-four only) of the face value of Rs 10.00 fully paid shall henceforth be traded as a Group B listed share on NSE & BSE.





Under the guidance of Jaatin Suratwala, Managing Director & Chairman of SBGL, the company's valuation grew from Rs. 27 crores at the time of its IPO in 2020 to Rs 370 crores. With sales and profits, also increasing exponentially, SBGL is marking the overall growth of investors, promoters, and the nation.



A renowned builder of a few iconic commercial and residential spaces in Pune, the Group's creations have always been in great demand given the quality of construction, location of the projects, and thoughtfully added amenities and services that have further added to their project's value.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

