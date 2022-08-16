Surya Sarees store all set to offer futuristic shopping experience

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI/GPRC): With technology as the wind beneath our wings, shopping doesn't have to be merely a transaction. It deserves to be an experience to remember and revel in! Surya Sarees, one of the most historically loved saree stores in Old Delhi, is transitioning to a profoundly immersive and interactive shopping experience. It will get ampler, more entertaining, vicariously wholesome, and spellbindingly creative!

Their store will bring to your experience with them a renaissance of art depicted in virtual engaging elements. They are on the verge of becoming the largest single-level store in Delhi NCR by increasing their store dimensions by 4000 square feet, ensuring an infrastructure that promises endless possibilities and ever-so-evolving and mastered crafts to choose from.

Surya store of the future will introduce intriguing digital elements to the outlet of customer interaction. It will be more exciting than you imagine and all the more of what you love! Indian crafts, sarees, and designs have more layers than meets the eye, with so much history, depth of artistry, and a devoted celebration. The new virtual store will engage your five senses with all of it and more. The store will incorporate high-speed free wifi for everyone.

Wait, it gets even better! They will include the celebrated, cherished cuisines and snacks of Chandni Chowk in your experience. All forms of art are beautifully intertwined. The art of food is as much a part of the art of shopping and vice versa - food for the soul meets bridal shopping for the heart! Get ready for an all-together, wholesome bridal shopping experience. From newer styles, richer crafts, exquisitely grandeur arrays, and more intricate designs to heartening virtual storytelling, Surya Sarees is set to fascinate you through and through. There are going to be the trendiest, most poetic, classic, and most captivating designs presented to you in all their glory.



Other than the all-new glorious bridal collection, you will have newly added contemporary sections to explore and rejoice in. They are introducing gorgeous kaftans, jumpsuits, and more such contemporaneous extraordinaire of fashion. Along with many surprises, a new label rooted in elite poetry of the Indian craftsmanship heritage is also about to come your way.

Your interactive experience will further get enriched by live music, fashion-inspired book galleries, and comedy shows. Wholesome, right?

The Surya sarees patrons are in for uncountable surprises, invitations to the finest clubs, discounts, and offers. Get keen to fall in love with your love for shopping again. This time, all the more heavenly, all the more magical, and all the more new-age magic, at Surya Sarees.

