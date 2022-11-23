Suryakumar Yadav signs up with Leading men's grooming brand UrbanGabru as a brand ambassador

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Men's grooming brand UrbanGabru announced the star India cricketer Suryakumar Yadav as its new brand ambassador.

Suryakumar joins the brand to endorse UrbanGabru's grooming range.

Suryakumar Yadav, fondly known as SKY, is currently ranked second in men's T20 International batting. The youth icon has made his name in International cricket as a prolific run-getter, also garnering massive fan following. He is known for his comprehensive and innovative batting style, calm demeanour and never-give-up attitude that makes him the right match for the brand, which stands on the 'Upgrade Yourself' ethos.

The ace cricketer will be endorsing the brand's latest product Hair Volumizing Powder Wax, which adds instant volume to hair and holds hairstyle for 24 hours. Along with the first-ever 'made-in-India' Hair Removal Cream Spray that offers a painless hair removal experience within 6 to 8 minutes.

Commenting on representing UrbanGabru as brand ambassador, Suryakumar Yadav said, "I am pleased to partner with UrbanGabru, a brand which has been breaking the stereotypical clutters. I believe it is imperative for everyone to feel confident about themselves and self-grooming is key to it. I look forward to this partnership to encourage people towards self-grooming through UrbanGabru's wide range of products."



Welcoming Suryakumar Yadav to UrbanGabru family, Hemant Raulo, Founder UrbanGabru said, "Today, Suryakumar Yadav has become a household name and is a testimony to sheer hard work, incredible batting style, and positive attitude. These qualities are synonymous with UrbanGabru as our products are crafted for Indian men who believe in bringing their A-game every time they step out. We are thrilled to have Suryakumar Yadav as our brand ambassador for the grooming range. We are confident that this partnership will strengthen consumers' love for our brand and become a household name for men's grooming and personal care."

UrbanGabru, part of GlobalBees' house of brands, offers high-quality, affordable men's grooming and personal care products. The wide range includes facial, hair, beard, body, intimate area products, and more. The products are alcohol-free, paraben-free, cruelty-free, and suitable for all skin types and are available on the website and Amazon.

UrbanGabru is a men's grooming brand from the house of GlobalBees Brands Pvt. Ltd. Since 2017; the brand has been on a journey to revolutionize men's grooming and lifestyle and inspire to help men chase a better version of themselves every single day. With an innovative approach, UrbanGabru has designed one-of-a-kind grooming solutions that are disrupting the status-quo of the male grooming industry today.

For more information, please visit website www.urbangabru.in.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

