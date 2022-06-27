Suspense thriller on Zee5 'Forensic' gets a sparling response from fans & critics: set for OTT success

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 (ANI/PNN): Gripping crime plot, intense performances, and intelligent editing make Forensic a good watch among all newly released shows and films on various OTT platforms this week.

Amidst the ongoing north vs south debate, the Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte Starrer Forensic', a remake of the 2020 Malayalam film by the same name, just got released last Friday on ZEE5. The crime thriller is directed by Vishal Furia, the much-acclaimed director of the Criminal justice series, and is getting positive reviews from all corners. The film is the maiden release of Mansi Bagla's production house Mini Films.

According to the top management of ZEE5 Global, their platform caters to a range of genres across languages for movie buffs. Apart from shows and series, the demand for thrillers and suspense stories is always a crowd puller. The business enterprise is happy to add Forensic to its library, which is a blend of unique character arcs and a myriad of emotions.

A glitzy premiere night was also held a day before the official global release date and brought together the entire cast and crew of the film. Various big names from the BOLLYWOOD fraternity, like Jacqueline Fernandes and many more, were spotted to motivate the moviemakers.



Speaking to the media, Young and debutant producers Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla said, "The team is confident about the film leaving a mark. The journey of Forensic almost felt like a joyful ride from the start to the end of the shooting schedule. Everyone was together and focussed irrespective of challenges that came on the way- be it was lockdown, covid protocols, etc. Right from the director to actors, all have given their best and were brilliant at their job. Audience has already appreciated the on-screen chemistry between Vikrant and Radhika from the day the trailer was released."

The plot revolves around the serial killings of young girls who first get missing on their birthdays and are later found dead in mysterious circumstances. The suspense film, picturised on the hills of Mussoorie, stars Radhika Apte as an investigating officer, charismatic Vikrant Massey as a forensic investigator and Prachi Desai as a child psychologist in the lead.

The two hours and 14 minutes of psychological thriller keep you riveted on the screen with its clever editing and screenplay. The film also features an excellent song, 'Belagaam', sung by Mika Singh and Nikita Gandhi that uplifts the gripping crime whodunnit.

The way the story unfolds with mind-blowing twists and turns has clicked with cine-goers. Moreover, the unconventional portrayal of a forensic expert in the lead role is also driving the audience to reach the digital platform. The movie is growing on its merit and word of mouth.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

