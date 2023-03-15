Sustainability, equity in growth key to global peace: G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): G20 Sherpa India and former NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Kant has said peace and harmony in the world will only prevail when there is inclusiveness, sustainability, as well as equity in growth for all.

"We will have peace and harmony in the world only when there is, to my mind, there is inclusiveness, greater sustainability and there is equity in growth for everyone," Kant said on Tuesday evening at a roundtable discussion session - Alternative Development Model (ADM) and Peace, organized by India Center Foundation.

In that context, Kant mentioned that India values the voices of the south, and speaks for all developing countries, citing the example of Covid, whose spread he said in one part of the world has implications on other parts of the world.

He particularly stressed on financial and digital inclusion in today's world for having peace and equitable growth.



"And lastly, we will not have peace and serenity and harmony in the world without a sustainable existence. The earth may survive but we will be extinct if we are not able to maintain 1.5 degree centrigrade (to mitigate global warming). Therefore, its totally incumbent upon all of us to think with a greater vision to work with the philosophy of 'One Earth, One Family, and One Future', because we may have different geographical boundaries, political ideologies, and perspectives, but at the end, we are part of one cosmos," he added.

Interestingly, 'One Earth, One Family, and One Future' is the theme of India's G20 Presidency. The theme of India's G20 Presidency - "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or "One Earth One Family One Future" - is drawn from the ancient Sanskrit text of the Maha Upanishad. Essentially, the theme affirms the value of all life - human, animal, plant, and microorganisms - and their interconnectedness on the planet Earth and in the wider universe.



Coming back to the event, the alternative development roundtable was a platform for knowledge-sharing and ideating new strategies for sustainable growth by adopting environment-friendly measures. The session brought together eminent individuals and organizations that have dedicated themselves to evolve new models of development and building peace in society.

"ADM is a groundbreaking model of strategies designed to overhaul and upgrade the development operating system that espouses non-exploitation of people, resources and environment at its core to create equitable opportunities through new types of economic entities," said the Founding Chairman of India Center Foundation Vibhav Kant Upadhyay. (ANI)

