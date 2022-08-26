Sutton Tools hones precision delivery with Infor CloudSuite

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that Sutton Tools has deployed Infor M3 CloudSuite for manufacturing to achieve a timely and accurate understanding of its business to drive product and company expansion both domestically and abroad. Sutton Tools has also implemented Infor OS cloud operating platform, including Infor Intelligent Open Network (ION) and Mongoose, to fine-tune internal processes and reduce total cost of ownership.



In 2001, Sutton Tools had a single distribution hub and one manufacturing centre, but in the past decade has opened new facilities in New Zealand and The Netherlands, as its first European base. After more than two decades, the successful migration to the cloud from a Movex/Infor M3 on-premises environment has saved Sutton Tools hundreds of thousands of dollars on new computing systems, and improved system integration and supply chain visibility across three manufacturing sites and three distribution centres -- under the guidance of Infor global partner Fortude.



According to Sutton Tools, the aim of the upgrade was to:

- Improve business IT uptime

- Reduce the effort required to upgrade an on-premises system

- Take advantage of modern, continually upgraded cloud service features

- Centralise its growing number of operational sites and existing third-party cloud-based services

- Make it easier to integrate with third-party applications

A family business founded more than 100 years ago, Sutton Tools has expanded its portfolio from manufacturing threads and gauges to cutting tools and power tool accessories for specialised industrial applications such as aerospace and automotive. As a progressive business with 380 employees and $100 million-plus in revenue, Sutton Tools is consistently seeking ways to improve how it sells and delivers its tool products. For example: in France, a vending machine in an aerospace firm instantly alerts Sutton Tools to a sale, with invoices generated automatically.





"The primary benefits of the upgrade have been improvements in excellent business uptime reliability, the most pleasing aspect of the project. The savings (of $100,000s) have been significant," said Peter Sutton, managing director at Sutton Tools. "One of the most important contributions to our success is our ongoing reinvestment into the business - through research and development, our manufacturing processes, and the underlying technology stack."



According to Sutton, "The project well surpassed our expectations. The efficiencies alone and to also be able to leverage Infor Mongoose and Infor ION across the business, allowed us to refocus on the actual software rather than the hardware."



"The readiness assessment was an invaluable part of the process. It highlighted functionality we would gain with the project but, more importantly, identified areas for some quick wins," he said. "Employees adapted very quickly. I can be anywhere in the world and I'm up and running with full oversight of the company operations. During Covid, the ease of (remote) access has been invaluable."



The transition to the cloud has delivered company-wide benefits beyond cost savings. Automatic upgrades to the platform had reduced stress on the company's IT team, who could focus on business and productivity-improving tasks. Infor M3 CloudSuite provided easier access for employees and additional oversight for management.



Infor M3 CloudSuite for manufacturing has a proven, global track record for helping customers uncover the single source of truth in their operations, drive customer success and maintain reliable business uptime 24/7, all year round.



"Sutton Tools is an iconic Australian success story, and Infor is proud to be entrusted yet again to help steer the company to greater heights," said Jarrod Kinchington, vice president & managing director at Infor Australia/New Zealand. "With Infor, Sutton Tools have found the best enterprise-grade cloud solution that's purpose-built for its state-of-the-art production processes to consistently deliver supply chain excellence and drive business success into the future."

