Suumaya Industries Limited reports consolidated revenues of INR 1,012 Crores and PAT of INR 96 Crores for Q3 FY2021-22; for the Nine Months period the Revenues were INR 11,020 Crores and PAT of INR 691 Crores

Suumaya Industries has evolved itself into a significant player within the Agri Value chain.

The company's diversification and aggressive expansion plans into the agri commodity business is proving to be a strategic move that will drive its long term growth momentum.

During the third quarter of FY2021-22, the company reported consolidated revenues of INR 1,012 Crores and PATofINR96 Crores. For the Nine Months period ended December 31, 2021, the company posted Revenues of INR 11,020 Crores and PAT of INR691 Crores. The company is driving its business operations in sync with its financial and growth aspirations, including investing in profitable and scalable businesses.

Commenting on the results, Ushik Gala, Chairman & Managing Director, Suumaya Industries Limited said, "We have taken a strategic approach in reorganizing our business model with a more granular and vertical focused. Our growth in the earlier quarters gave us the required impetus to catapult us in to a certain planned expansion mode. We are evolving as a company with all our learnings in place. We are now looking towards a more sustainable growth with business plans laid down within each verticals. This is being done to mitigate and put the company on a strong foundation of sustainable growth. The company is endeavoring to emerge as a fully integrated Agri-value chain player - from farm to fork model. Our next phase of growth will come from strengthening our key focus areas based on long term vision and a well-defined business plan."



Suumaya Industries Ltd. (NSE Code: SUULD) is an emerging diversified conglomerate group established in the year 2011. The group is backed by experienced promoters with over three decades of experience in the Textile Industry. Having built a strong foundation in the textile domain, the company has expanded to newer growth areas like retail and agri business as part of the "Suumaya 2.0 strategy". The company is differentiating their approach in the entire Agri Value Chain and strengthening its foothold to be dominant player in the Agri & Retail segment.

