Svish- A Personal hygiene startup to revolutionise the World of Male Hygiene #HYGIENEBELOWTHEBELT

New Delhi [India] June 27 (ANI/Mediawire): With a tiny percentage of men paying any attention to hygiene below their waistline, India's most progressive Personal hygiene brand presents a unique line of products for men to keep it all neat and clean down under. Male grooming as a concept has existed for as long as one can remember. But when was the last anyone saw or heard a man discuss the hygiene below the belt? It has probably never happened! But this is poised for a change! And soon enough!

SVISH, one of India's fastest-growing Personal hygiene D2C startups, is introducing a unique line of products that promise to take care of hygiene in areas that fall between the waistline and the knees in a dungeon called the underwear.

Even though men have not come around to discussing their hygiene issues on any forum in any part of the public sphere, SVISH has had the 'ballz' to not only conduct thorough research on the subject but also introduce a line of products that are specialised to treat the sweaty and smelly areas below the belt like no one has ever before.

Ishan Grover and Jaideep Mahajan(JD), the men behind SVISH, ought to be credited for thinking about the hygiene of areas of the human body that have strangely seldom found the focus in daily grooming. The unique and first-of-its-kind Men's range for Hygiene Below The Belt (intimate hygiene) is 100 per cent Natural, dermatologically tested, suitable for all skin types and extremely gentle on skin. The Made In India formulations include India's 1st SVISH ACRO ANTI-CHAFING ROLL-ON, SVISH Ballz Wash - a Zero Fragrance foam Wash, and SVISH Intimate Wipes that complete the must-have-regime for MEN.

SVISH HYGIENE below THE BELT for MEN RANGE INCLUDES (Wash, Wipe & Roll):

SVISH Anti-Chafing Roll-On for MEN; India's 1st Anti-Chafing Roll-On; For the men who like to live life on the go; Ditch that itch, get over the odour and don't let chafing (rashes) ruin your day. A Sulphate-Paraben-Free and 100 per cent natural formulation with made ingredients like Niacinamide, Neem, Turmeric and Cedarwood Oil is Dermatologically tested, reduces pain and gives comfort from rashes due to excessive sweats, friction and skin rub caused by physical activity.

SVISH ACRO Anti-Chafing Roll-on for men is also available on amazon.

SVISH Ballz Wash, Zero Fragrance Foam Wash for men; A Sulphate-Paraben-Free and Dermatologically tested formulation designed for gentle skin below the belt; made with 100 per cent natural ingredients like Jojoba Seeds, Witch Hazel, and Coconut effectively reduces skin irritation, itching and foul odour caused by sweating around genitals.

SVISH Intimate Hygiene Wipes for men are 100 per cent Biodegradable, Alcohol-Paraben-Free, dermatologically tested and suitable for all skin types. It is 100 per cent Natural Ingredients made with Aloe Vera, Citric Acid and Oud that help reduce itching and combat odour and harmful bacteria. It's a perfect product to clean and freshen up on the go.

What makes taking care of oneself even more exciting and unique is when you pay equal attention to your partner. There's an equally exciting and freshly-curated Intimate Hygiene product range for women, including all-natural SVISH Intimate Wash, Wipe and Anti-Chafing Roll-On. The products are thoughtful and designed around the women's lifestyle, very safe and convenient to use and carry around; SVISH's little contribution for women to feel AWESOME while travelling, at work, at home, or through their menstrual cycles all day.

SVISH INTIMATE HYGIENE for WOMEN RANGE INCLUDES (Wash, Wipe and Roll):

SVISH Intimate Hygiene Wipes for Women, India's 1st clutch pack with ten wipes as small as a credit card. A unique formulation with 100 per cent natural Aloe Vera and Cucumber extracts for no itching, no odour, and irritation.

It's a 100 per cent Biodegradable, Alcohol-Paraben-Free, and Dermatologically tested, a gentle formula for protection and comfort that fits in a clutch bag and goes where you go.

SVISH Anti-Chafing Roll-On: India's 1st Anti-Chafing Roll-On is for women;

A unique Sulphate-Free and Paraben-Free formulation with 100 per cent natural ingredients like Niacinamide, Witch Hazel, Neem and lemon oil. Dermatologically tested, suitable for all skin types, reduces pain and gives comfort from rashes due to excessive sweats, friction and skin rub caused by physical activity. So say goodbye to the 'chip-chip-thick-messy creams and petroleum jelly-a perfect product for uncomfortable chub-rub.



SVISH ACRO Anti-Chafing Roll-on for women is also available on Amazon now!

SVISH Intimate Wash, Zero Fragrance Foam Wash for intimate hygiene for women;

A Sulphate-Free, Paraben-Free and Dermatologically tested formulation designed for gentle skin of the intimate area; easy to use, made with 100 per cent natural ingredients like Aloe Vera, Shea Butter and Coconut Oil. Effectively reduces skin irritation, itching and foul odour caused by sweating in and around intimate areas.

The range/products for MEN AND WOMEN will be sold as a package to ensure that neither feels left out of the game and keeps clean, fresh, and happy.



Talking about the range, Ishan the Co-founder Ishan Grover says, "In a little over a year that we have been up and about, we have realised that there's a large section of the male population that feels unheard of for their intimate hygiene concerns. After months of research and thought, SVISH HYGIENE below THE BELT for MEN are the products that are 100 per cent safe and Made in India with the finest quality of natural ingredients. We are confident that our products are the only product any man will ever require for their HYGIENE below THE BELT needs. We also have a fabulous, all-natural Intimate Hygiene Range for Women designed around their lifestyle and needs.

Co-founder JD (Jaideep Mahajan) believes, "Our signature products are designed to prove that personal hygiene does not have to be boring and confined to spaces. Our easy-to-use-non-messy-on-the-go-cool products mean that you can be clean, fresh and all set with SVISH anywhere. Anytime! Men's intimate hygiene is an ignored subject. The deeply-ingrained idea of masculinity does not let men bring up intimate hygiene in public discourse or even in a social circle in our country. We intend to initiate this conversation with our new below-the-belt line of products for men. In a country where we're constantly discussing hygiene education for everyone, it's to bring HYGIENE below THE BELT for MEN in focus. The SVISH HYGIENE below THE BELT is proof of what we believe in.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of SVISH by the Mediawire team.

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)