SVMT Music, Dipak Tewari's 'Tu Hi Mehram' garners millions of views online

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI/GPRC): The successful trio of Anurag Mohn, Dipak Tewari and Shrikant Tuli are back again with yet another chartbusting number 'Tu Hi Mehram.' Shrikant Tuli's label, SVMT Music, has joined hands with the two talented artistes for their latest single, which has struck a chord with the listeners. So far, the song has generated 2 million views on YouTube and is slowly climbing up all the music charts. Besides Anurag's heart-rending voice, this song also has actor Dipak collaborating yet again with SVMT's Founder & music video Director Shrikant Tuli.

Dipak's stellar performance in the video has earned kudos from the viewers, with many praising his acting skills whole-heartedly. Talking about his role, Tewari said, "I connect with the soul of every character. Once I heard the concept from Shrikant, I knew the role was challenging and I gave it my best possible. Glad to see the audience liking my performance."

It is not the first time that the trio of Mohn, Tewari and Tuli has delivered entertaining content for their audience. Their combined effort has been creating waves and providing the audience with delightful music.



The song Tu Hi Mehram is a treat both for the eyes as well as the ears, owing to the beautifully shot music video and the melodious music. Apart from Dipak, the music video also features actor Akaisha Vats. She has complimented very well with Dipak and justifies her role to perfection.

Youtube - https://youtu.be/7JuFlKrgYbE

