Swami Ramgovind Das organizes 111 mass Kanyadan in Haldwani

New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI/SRV): Hari Sharranam Jun, an organization that actively participates in the prestigious religious and social work of Kumaon, recently conducted the marriage of impoverished girls at Haldwani.

Following the initiative of Hari Sharranam Jun Head, Swami Ramgovind Das Bhaiji, grand arrangements were made for the marriage ceremony of 111 underprivileged girls. These girls travelled from various locations to take part in this charity event. People who attended the wedding presented sewing machines and other everyday home things to the newlyweds. Thousands of people attended the event, and Johar Shauka Samaj, Bengali Samaj, and Johar Samaj, in particular, brightened the occasion with their grand welcomes.





The goal of this initiative is to assist low-income families. The weddings were conducted according to all Vedic rituals and were free of cost.

For more information, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/SwamiRamgovinddas

