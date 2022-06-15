Swarajshop launching ethnic wear jewellery, sarees collection for women

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI/PNN): Swarajshop, a leading manufacturer and retailer of handcrafted, unique, and extraordinary imitation jewellery all over India and internationally, has recently unveiled a whole new collection of ethnic wear jewellery and sarees on its ecommerce market platform swarajshop.com.

Speaking to the media at the launch event was the industry's thought leader, Mangesh Shinde. The Founder and Director of Swarajshop said, "Our brand is offering artificial ethnic jewellery pieces for more than 10 years now. Whether instore or on online platforms, our beautiful range of jewellery and saree are befitting for every occasion. With a target to cater every age group of people with beautiful graceful jewelleries and traditional wear, the company envisions to become the most visited online women-centric marketplace. To achieve that, the team is constantly adding various new designs and patterns in its bucket as per customer feedback."

By unveiling this exclusive collection of traditional jewellery and clothing line this wedding season, the management is all set to tap a good share of India's fashion and costume jewellery market, which is expected to grow steadily at 20 per cent CAGR. India is reportedly the second-largest fashion jewellery manufacturer in the world after China. However, India's exquisite design and texture make it more popular among the domestic and international millennial generation who desire to experiment with fashion without burning a hole in their pocket. These attractive traditional/ ethnic jewellery designs are a look-alike of real gold and diamond jewellery.



To meet the increasing demand for artificial jewellery worldwide, the company, primarily based out of Mumbai, and has stores in all major cities of India, stepped into the digitization avatar with its online portal-Swarajshop.com. With a solid online network, the brand now enjoys a broad customer reach in countries like the United States, Canada, Denmark, the United Arab Emirates, and Australia.

The brand has a good track record for high customer satisfaction levels and the best class service. The artificial jewellery manufacturer initially operated with a tie-up with the third-party suppliers but soon moved on to manufacture its jewellery collection. From a comprehensive selection of handmade customized jewellery to curating big Kundan jewellery, complete bridal necklace sets, choker and pearl necklace sets, earrings, etc., the brand started offering other women-centric products like sarees, lehengas, apparel and bags on its platform.

According to Swara Shinde, Co-founder of the company, "It's all because of the joint efforts of the competent technicians, various artisans and manufacturers in and around the world that are associated with Swarajshop, our marketplace is growing exponentially. Again, at Swarajshop, we aim to provide high-quality jewellery pieces and apparel at competitive rates. We deliver quality-tested products within a logistic and packaging framework that matches global standards.

Right from guaranteeing a safe and secure shopping experience to a cash-on-delivery option, every client checks out with a smile on their face. Moreover, the e-commerce portal has a superb return and exchange policy to safeguard consumers' interests. The renowned brand is making its mark among women buyers all around the globe with its customer-centric approach.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

