Swatch Palladium Mumbai store opens its doors on November 19, 2022

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Swatch is pleased to announce that Swatch opens its doors once again in India. On November 19, 2022, a brand-new Swatch store is opening in the renowned Palladium Mall right in the heart of Mumbai.

Swatch fans will now be able to visit the store which marks an exciting milestone for the brand, celebrating its return to India. The guests will be welcomed to see and try on the latest Swatch Collection and, for the first time in India, purchase the sought-after Bioceramic MoonSwatch Collection, which is only sold in selected Swatch stores and official pop-up locations.

Launched earlier this year, the Bioceramic MoonSwatch Collection pays tribute to the first watch on the moon, the OMEGA Speedmaster Moonwatch. Each of the eleven models references a different planet on the celestial body within the solar system, and encourages wearers to dream big, fly high, and explore the universe.

The new 20-square-meter store delivers an immersive and interactive customer experience, thanks to the contemporary aesthetic and innovative retail environment that allows consumers to interact with the product. Swatch is known for its fresh, playful and colorful design code that the Mumbai store has dialed up to the max, complete with unique design elements that catch the eye and the imagination.

Swatch Store

Swatch Palladium Mall Store Mumbai Senapati Bapat Road, Lower Parel, Mumbai 40013 India



Opening Hours

Weekdays: 11:00 AM-10:00 PM

Weekends and public holidays: 11:00 AM-12:00 AM

An iconic provocative timepiece that saved the Swiss watch industry, thanks to its visionary founder Nicolas Hayek. Colourful, happy, loud, shrill and forever reinterpreted in different ways. Swiss Made and, thanks to industrial production and only 51 parts, available at a democratic price. Since the "second watch" was born in March 1983, hundreds of millions have been sold. In a very short space of time Swatch has become one of the most famous brands in the world - and all the while remaining true to itself. On average, a new Swatch design is created once every one-and-a-half days, keeping time as part of a monthly release or as a Special Collection.

Known for revolutionary concepts, creative models and the pleasure it takes in provocation, Swatch loves to keep on surprising its audience. Swatch watches are a popular canvas for artists working in a great range of styles, and arguably the world's largest art gallery on the wrist. The Swatch Art Peace Hotel in Shanghai offers (artistic) freedom for artists-in residence from all over the world.

With its commitment to niche sports and the Swatch Pro team, the watchmaker has paved the way to popularity for sports such as Freestyle Skiing, BMX and Drone Racing. But be careful - Swatch is addictive: Swatch Club members are several hundred thousand in numbers.

