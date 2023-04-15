SWIM IEO - World's first knowledge-sharing token sale kicks off on ProBit Global

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI/PNN): The initial exchange offering (IEO) of the token that powers the user experience within the Spread Wisdom (SWIM) ecosystem has kicked off on the ProBit Global exchange platform.

Built on a decentralized chain that utilizes proof of wisdom and proof of contributions for integrity and transparency, the SWIM platform seeks to reward users for participating in wisdom games that convert their screen time into NFTs.

SWIM is revolutionizing the way toddlers learn and grow with the world's first NFT app on blockchain for toddlers, called Wise-Me. Many parents will understand the challenge of balancing screen time for children. With the Wise-Me app, parents can monitor their child's usage and set limits on screen time. The rewards earned by toddlers can be saved and used to purchase items in the game, turning screen time into a wise use of time and encouraging children to engage in meaningful activities.

The SWIM team is passionate about nurturing the environment and provide extra rewards for parents who spend time with their children in nature and use recyclable, environmentally friendly products for kids. This project is focused on instilling a sense of responsibility and care for the environment in children, while rewarding families who do the same.

These Play-for-Wisdom games promote knowledge-sharing for rewards on a global scale. They also draw awareness to phenomena like global warming, as they incentivize a sustainable lifestyle and generate financial contributions with educational content.

WiseMe's NFT app is an innovative and exciting way for toddlers to learn about financial literacy, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills. It promotes healthy living values and environmental awareness while providing a fun and interactive experience for toddlers.

The utility-driven SWIM token is designed to be a bartering tool to help maximize the potential of the SWIM platform's offerings as they extend to the entire ecosystem. It serves for authentication within the SWIM community, and will be used for receiving rewards, and NFTs. It can also be converted into future transactional purposes for all SWIM ecosystem-related utilities.

Token holders stand to gain greater access to the entire SWIM environment, including valuable benefits and added facilitation for given tasks.

Users interested in participating in the SWIM - Spread Wisdom Token IEO can get a 15% token bonus by purchasing SWIM using PROB, the native utility token of the ProBit Global platform.



Alternatively, users can gain a 7% token bonus by purchasing SWIM using USDT, BTC or ETH.

With Round 2 of the SWIM - Spread Wisdom IEO currently underway, investors can take advantage of a lower buy-in price and a highly favorable vesting period. Find out more about this exciting IEO opportunity here.

The SWIM token aims to serve its users with benefits and first-user rewards as they complete tasks and strive to create a healthier planet with human well-being in mind. The SWIM team believes in creating a future generation of wiser, environmentally conscious entrepreneurs through their Wise-Me gaming app for toddlers and other innovative solutions. Their goal is to incubate ideas that help toddlers attain well-being and wisdom about nature through daily wisdom task rewards.

Founded in 2018, ProBit Global is a Top 20 cryptocurrency platform featuring access to more than 800 cryptocurrencies and over 1000 different markets. ProBit Global aims to position itself as a world-class exchange for both crypto enthusiasts and novice investors, and boasts a user base of more than 2,000,000 active users, globally.

With a powerful crypto trading interface, easy integration for automated crypto trading bots, fiat on-ramp support for 45 currencies, and a multilingual website in 46 languages, ProBit Global has all the features to make your cryptocurrency trading experience easy.

To learn more, visit www.probit.com

DISCLAIMER:

The information provided on this page is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. ProBit Global is not responsible for any losses or damages arising from the use of this website or any of the information contained herein.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

