SwissBake Celebrates 10 Years of Innovation, Plans Frozen Foods Category Expansion

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): SwissBake, a leading bakery and culinary ingredient brand announced, its expansion plans into Frozen Foods. The company also celebrated 10 years of successful operations in Asia and the Middle East. Currently, SwissBake has over 350 products in its portfolio, serving 16 international markets.

The key to SwissBake's rapid growth lies in its novel B2B approach. With clients like Taj, The Park, Hyatt, and over 3000 clients including star hotels, industrial bakers, cafes, Quick Service Restaurants (QSR), fine dining restaurants, the brand has pivoted strongly towards building a demand-centric business. SwissBake has also inked annual supply contracts with major bakeries and star hotels across the country. The brand is reportedly the only Indian manufacturer for European bread mixes and specialized bakery ingredients.

SwissBake was founded by a Swiss food scientist and master baker, Josef Eicher and he still holds the key role & responsibility of heading research and development activities of the company. The brand reportedly has the largest portfolio of products in the bakery ingredient segment in Asia & Middle East.

Along with regular products like egg-free cake premixes and sandwich bread improvers, SwissBake has made its mark in European Bread Premixes ranges like Norlander, Pumpernickel, Rye Breads, Ciabatta, Baguette, Croissants, Sourdough breads, Dark Multigrain breads and specialized bakery flours. SwissBake Morcote 00 pizza flour for the pizza industry has established itself as one of the best-selling products under their specialty flour category.

Under the cake premixes category some unique premixes offered by SwissBake include Weiner Cakes, Swiss Sponge cake, Cream cakes, Matcha cakes, Cookies, Donuts, Choux Pastry, etc. Under wellness range, SwissBake offers some exclusive products like low carb & high protein breads, Gluten-free breads, and one of the most innovative healthy bread premix "Grainy Slim" (No Flour, No Sugar, No yeast).



As the team works relentlessly for customer satisfaction, they recently added a new range of products for patisserie enhancement. Cake Glazes launched in January 2022 will be followed by fruit fillings, cream fillings, and cake gels by the year-end.

On the 10-year anniversary of SwissBake in India, Sir Josef Eicher shared the secret behind the success of his Indian venture. He stated, "Holding on to Swiss heritage and focus on developing tailor-made solutions remains our key success factors. SwissBake's real success comes from innovating and developing customized solutions for the bakers by collaborating and working closely with them. Bringing innovation, ease, and customization to the global bakery marketplace is Swiss Bake's core strength."

With strong support from their technical partner Trade'n'Bake Switzerland, SwissBake has access to extensive know-how and latest research thus offering a wide range of quality international bakery ingredients to the bakery sector. SwissBake further plans to support the growth of the retail segment by making professional quality products available to home bakers.

In years to come, SwissBake will be focusing on easy and instant solutions to support its clients in the QSR segment. Frozen breads and frozen cakes would be the next big step in this direction. SwissBake also plans to explore global opportunities and markets, while setting up additional production bases in different geographies.

