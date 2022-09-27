Swisse launches Melatonin and Biotin Gummies and Plant-Based Protein in India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Swisse, Australia's leading health, wellness and beauty nutrition brand has introduced three new products - SwisseMe Melatonin Gummies, Biotin Gummies and Plant Protein Powder in India. This comes on the heels of the success of Swisse Wellness supplements launched in India over two years ago. The new range of SwisseMe health supplements provides Indian consumers with well-researched products in innovative and convenient form factors made with natural ingredients and scientifically proven formulations that enhance their lifestyles.



Anxiety, stress, and disrupted sleep cycles are common today. They can lead to mood swings and negatively impact our overall well-being. Melatonin, as an ingredient, is known to promote restful sleep and to help relax the mind and body. SwisseMe Melatonin Gummies are formulated to regulate the sleep cycle without becoming dependent on the product. In addition to mood swings, irregular sleep schedules and anxiety can cause severe hair loss. SwisseMe Biotin Gummies help control hair fall and promote the growth of lustrous hair. Biotin, in fact, promotes healthy skin and nail repair. Its deficiency can result in hair thinning, skin problems, brittle nails, low energy levels, and a compromised immune system. SwisseMe Melatonin and Biotin Gummies can effectively address these issues.



Similarly, in order to maintain today's active lifestyle, a sufficient amount of protein must be consumed. It is a necessary macronutrient that aids muscle development, tissue repair, and enzyme and hormone production. SwisseMe plant-based protein which contains 24g protein per serving helps aid the daily protein requirement. A blend of pea, brown rice and essential nutrients with a complete amino profile, it is an ideal pre- or post-workout supplement. Moreover, it is vegan, lactose-free, and artificial-ingredients-free, and is made with herbal extracts and digestive enzymes, which facilitate digestion and absorption without causing bloating or discomfort.





Speaking on the launch, Akash Bedi, Swisse India Business Head and Chief Strategy & Operations Officer of Swisse's parent company H&H Group, said, "At Swisse, we are committed to offering health supplements that are high-quality, effective, and safe. All the ingredients used in our products are nutrient-rich, natural, and backed by science. With these new launches, we aim to not only complement but also elevate the lifestyles of Indian consumers, particularly the younger generation, in today's fast-paced world. We want to amplify the consumption of supplements for nutrient requirements and continue to work towards enabling Indian consumers to achieve their goals of living healthier, happier lives and focusing on their overall well-being."



Swisse has excelled as a global brand over the last 50 years in delivering products that are not only supported by world-class manufacturing but also by science, have high nutritional value, and are vegan-friendly. The brand understands the need for a healthy and nutritious life and is a one-stop shop where you can find all such products. Swisse follows an eCommerce-first strategy in India, with their own webstore www.swisse.co.in and partnerships with all leading marketplaces.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

