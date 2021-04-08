Switch Mobility, Siemens partner for green mobility in India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 8 (ANI): Switch Mobility Automotive Ltd on Thursday joined hands with Siemens Ltd to address the potential of e-mobility market in India, driven by a strong commitment to support zero-emission mobility through low total cost of ownership.

Switch Mobility is forged from EV capabilities of Ashok Leyland and Optare, the British bus company with over a century of expertise in using the latest technologies in bus design.

Switch and Siemens will work towards building a cooperative partnership in electric mobility segment and execute efficient, cost-effective and sustainable e-mobility solutions to various commercial vehicle customers in India.



"Switch Mobility has a strong pedigree in the commercial vehicle market in India and is ideally placed to promote our aspiration of zero-carbon emission transportation," said Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja.

"Our aspiration is to make electric products more affordable through this offering, which is renowned for their rich technological pedigree in innovative engineering solutions," he added.

Siemens Ltd is a global technology powerhouse known for their engineering excellence, innovation, quality and reliability over 170 years.

Switch Mobility has experience of over 230 electric vehicles already in operation in India and the United Kingdom. (ANI)

