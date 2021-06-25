Swwapnil Joshi, Sai Tamhankar and Tejaswini Pandit reunite for MX Player's 'Samantar 2'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 (ANI/Mediawire): Talented trio - Swwapnil Joshi, Sai Tamhankar, and Tejaswini Pandit came together the last time for the well-received Marathi romantic drama 'Tu Hi Re' that won the hearts of audiences and critics alike.

After six years, they have reunited to once again impress the audiences with their power-packed performances in MX Player's Samantar 2.

While Swwapnil and Tejaswini have already been loved as Kumar and Nima Mahajan in season 1 of Samantar, the thriller has taken a new twist with the introduction of a mysterious woman essayed by Sai Tamhankar.

Samantar followed Kumar Mahajan's search for Sudarshan Chakrapani, a man who had already lived Kumar's life and could tell him what's to happen in the time to come. In Season 2, Kumar is handed a diary that details Chakrapani's life, and he finds out that a new woman is going to enter his life. No matter how hard Kumar tries to avoid her, fate has its own course to run and he is inevitably drawn to Sai's character which causes his life to turn upside down.

Is she going to be the "other woman" in Kumar Mahajan's life, does she have an ulterior motive or is she going to be stuck in the rut of one-sided love with an already married man is something that fans will discover on July 1st when the series launches.



Speaking about reuniting with Tejaswini Pandit and Swwapnil Joshi, Sai Tamhankar says, "I've known Swwapnil and Tejaswini for more than a decade now. Working with them has always been so much fun. We've all spent hours on multiple sets together and it was an absolute pleasure to work with both of them again in Samantar 2. Each character we work on brings out a different, lesser-known facet of our personality but the camaraderie we share just adds to all those little moments on screen that makes it an enthralling watch for the viewers."

The 10-episode thriller explores who this mystery woman is and whether Kumar faces the same fate as mentioned by Chakrapani in his diary.

This season of the Marathi thriller will also be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu and all languages will be going live simultaneously on Thursday, 1st July - exclusively on MX Player.

Watch the Marathi Trailer Here: http://bit.ly/MarathiTrailer_Samantar2

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

