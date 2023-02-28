Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies, Pune invites applications to its industry-relevant BBA programme

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 (ANI/SRV): Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies, Pune (SCMS Pune), a renowned management institute, is accepting applications for its esteemed BBA programme. With a solid reputation in the education sector, SCMS Pune endeavours to equip students with a career-focused programme that offers comprehensive training, aiming to transform them into global leaders. Admissions for SCMS Pune 2023 are currently open and those interested in pursuing their Bachelors in Business Administration can apply through SET 2023 > Click to apply now

Dr Adya Sharma, Professor & Director at Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies, Pune, said, "The business landscape is constantly changing, and at SCMS Pune, we are committed to ensuring our students are always one step ahead. Our BBA programme is designed to be industry-ready and future-proof, with a focus on practical, hands-on learning that prepares you for the real-world challenges of today and tomorrow. Join us and become a part of a dynamic community of learners, innovators, and leaders."

The four-year BBA programme with multiple entry-exit options, offered by SCMS Pune, is focused on nurturing the graduate attributes of employability, entrepreneurship, eco-sensitivity, and global citizenship. The classroom pedagogy is designed to provide a holistic, blended, and international learning experience, tailored to meet the student's needs and interests. Using the Cafeteria Approach, students can choose from a range of courses that align with their skills and passions. The first year of the programme is dedicated to fundamental courses that introduce students to the significance of different subjects and global trends. In the second year, students have the opportunity to specialise in one of seven areas, namely Marketing Management, Human Resource Management, Accounting and Finance, International Business, Environment Management, Business Analytics and Entrepreneurship.

SCMS Pune places a high priority on developing responsible and socially aware students who are supported in achieving their aspirations. With a plethora of opportunities, helpful staff, and exceptional teaching faculty, the Institute provides students with the perfect platform to succeed. The institute's four-year BBA programme spans over eight semesters and offers a comprehensive blend of theoretical and practical learning.

The adoption of COIL as a key part of the curriculum at SCMS Pune is a significant move towards internationalisation, in accordance with the New Education Policy (NEP). This revolutionary approach facilitates global connections between faculty and students, without the need for physical mobility. As a result, the elements of internationalisation can be infused into the learning experience from the comfort of one's own country.

SCMS Pune's decades-long legacy in the management education sector, along with its expansive alumni network, has enabled it to establish a matchless placement record. The Placement Cell is committed to providing training programmes that foster vital skills, streamline recruitment, foster robust corporate relationships, and supervise the functioning of the Internship and Career Development Cells. As a result of the Placement Cell's unwavering efforts, prestigious organisations such as KPMG, PWC, GO MO Group, Barclays, ICICI Bank, PwC, Wipro, Deloitte, Credit Suisse, and Accenture recruit students from the top-tier management Institute.

Regarding admission eligibility for the BBA programme, applicants must have completed XII or an equivalent course in any discipline from a recognized Board/Council/University, with a minimum of 50 per cent marks for the general (open) category and 45 per cent marks for SC and ST students.

