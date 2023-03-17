Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies and Research (SICSR): spearheading technical education with BCA and BCA (Honours); apply via SET 2023

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI/SRV): Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies and Research (SICSR), one of the pioneers in technical education in India, a constituent of the renowned Symbiosis International (Deemed University), welcomes a new batch of dynamic students for the future-oriented BCA and BCA (Honours) programmes. The programmes have been designed to prepare the candidates to bring about innovative changes that will be crucial for the growth of the industry in the coming years as society moves further into Industry 4.0. The registration process for the cutting-edge programme has begun; aspirants can apply via SET (Symbiosis Entrance Test) 2023. The last date to apply is April 12, 2023.

The four-year, full-time BCA (Honours) programme with industry-relevant specialisations will prepare students to progress their careers in the software industry, academia, research, entrepreneurial pursuit and other information technology-enabled services. Students can choose from specialisations such as Data Science, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, and Data Security.

The placement figures of SICSR demonstrate its exceptional efforts in career development and the quality of its candidates, with the highest-grossed package reaching an astonishing 21 LPA. The placement season is attended by prominent players such as D. E. Shaw India Pvt Ltd, Deloitte, Philips,

Titan and ZS Associates, among others, are driving these remarkable placement records.

The technology-oriented programme strives to impart the latest developments in the field of computer studies, especially with the panoramic view of new-age skills such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Data Science, Cloud Computing and Data Security. With its rigorous pedagogy, SICSR, by offering these modules, which constitute the frontier knowledge of computer studies, bolsters the profile of candidates, preparing them to take the technical and allied sectors by storm. Additionally, the analytical programme equips candidates to be independent, critical and meticulous thinkers, the qualities indispensable for leaders.

Highlighting the programme's vision, Prof. Dr Jatinderkumar R. Saini, Director, SICSR said, "We believe that in the upcoming years, candidates joining the industry or academia will need to adapt to a new wave of technical knowledge brought about by Industry 4.0. Our programme is designed to bridge the gap between a sound, research-driven academic foundation in computer science and allied areas and the growing needs of the larger technology sphere. We recognize that it is not enough for candidates to have core domain knowledge; they also need to possess essential skills such as critical and design thinking, which are crucial for making innovative and valuable contributions to the industry. Our programme aims to equip candidates with the necessary knowledge and skills to excel in their careers and become successful professionals in the ever-evolving technology industry."



The programme is taught by scholars and industry leaders and is augmented with real-time problem-solving exercises and case studies to create an engaging pedagogical experience. In addition, the campus boasts state-of-the-art amenities, including coveted study resources and library services, to foster the candidates' growth.

In terms of career development, the university harnesses its vast industry network to connect candidates with industry leaders for mentorship, providing them with invaluable insights and opportunities to secure internships and placements in prominent organizations. Moreover, the candidates can gain a privileged perspective of the industry and learn from the best practices of the sector through SICSR's extensive alumni network.

Candidates seeking to establish a name in the industry through the technocratic grooming provided by SICSR's BCA and BCA (Honours) must apply for SET 2023, an hour-long Computer-Based Test (CBT) scheduled for May 6th and 14th, 2023, from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm. Candidates are allowed to attempt the test twice. The test will consist of 60 multiple-choice questions based on General English, General Awareness, Quantitative skills, and Analytical & Logical Reasoning. Candidates should take note that the test encompasses 16 questions on General English, General Awareness, and Quantitative skills, respectively, and 12 questions on Analytical & Logical Reasoning. The test will be conducted in 76 cities.

Furthermore, shortlisted candidates through SET 2023 must participate in PI-WAT (Personal Interaction and Writing Ability Test) before a final merit list is published based on their combined performance in SET 2023 and PI-WAT.

With its knowledgeable faculty members and extensive industry and alumni connections, SICSR has a robust tradition of excellence, complemented by cutting-edge infrastructure and teaching methodologies. The institution's access to the latest resources and learning tools further amplifies its impact on the industry and society. It is poised to continue expanding its influence through its dynamic cohort.

To know more https://www.sicsr.ac.in/

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

