Symbiosis School of Sports Sciences (SSSS) invites applications for its MBA in Sports Management program

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI/SRV Media): Symbiosis School of Sports Sciences, a premier institute, invites applications from aspiring BBA graduates and sports enthusiasts for its MBA in Sports Management program.

Affiliated under the Symbiosis International University, Symbiosis School of Sports Sciences is one of the leading sports colleges in India and is the only institute to have collaborated with various well-known sports organizations such as Female Cricket, Blue Ramp, Lakshya Supporting Sports, and various others to bring its students the fortune of practical learning along with industry-exposure and experience.

Students opting for the MBA in Sports Management have three specialization options -- Event Management in Sports, Technology in Sports, and Sports Marketing. Each course covers all the verticals of Strategic Sports Event Management, Sports Analytics, Sports Marketing, Sports Governance, Managing Sports Facility, Sports Sciences, Legal Aspects in Sports, Media Management, Project Management, Human Resource Management, Sports Economics and many more.



The two-year full-time program blends theoretical and practical methodologies for relevant competencies required to excel in the sports industry. Aside from the specializations, students are all well versed in areas such as operations, finance, human resource, research, and analytics to name a few. Furthermore, a holistic approach is taken with the students through constant interactions with practitioners from the sports industry, series of guest lectures and workshops by industry experts, hands-on projects and assignments, and a student-centric syllabus.



In this context, Dr. Niyana Kumar, Director of SSSS Pune said, "Our curriculum seeks to transform, prepare and empower our students for the sports industry. The four corners for our future development is developing a world-class sports educational hub and teaching ecosystem, leveraging technology, creating a global perspective and infusing an entrepreneurial mindset amongst our students."

Aspiring candidates require a graduate degree from any recognized university/institution of national importance with a minimum of 50% marks or an equivalent grade (45% or equivalent grade for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes). Students who are eligible to take admission are tested through SNAP (Symbiosis National Aptitude Paper), a national-level MBA entrance exam. It is conducted every year for students willing to take admission in any institute under Symbiosis.



As per the SNAP 2021 Notification, the SNAP 2021 Exam will take place on 3 days - 19th December 2021, 8th January 2022 and 16th January 2022, out of which aspirants can appear for the SNAP Exam twice with the higher score being considered for selection. The registration for SNAP has already begun from 31st August 2021 and the last date to apply is 27th November by 3 PM, subject to any further extension.

Since its inception, SSSS Pune has become of the top institutes not only in Pune but all across the nation with a niche course that provides the scope of all-round development to its students so they can explore their innate potentials effectively. Its dynamic faculty, industry interface and exposure, innumerable industry-oriented seminars and workshops help the students gain better ground over others when it comes to career choices and placement opportunities.

For more details, visit https://www.ssss.edu.in

