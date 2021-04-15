Symbiosis to host an International (virtual) Conference on Mental Health for higher educational institutions

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 (ANI/SRV Media): Symbiosis International (Deemed University) in collaboration with Mpower is happy to host a two-day International (virtual) conference on 'Raising Resilient Youth: from University to Community 'on 16th and 17th April 2021.

The Inaugural Ceremony will be held on Friday, 16th April 2021 at 11:00 am. Dr H.R. Nagendra, Chancellor, Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana University (S-VYASA University) will be the Chief Guest for the Function. On Saturday, 17th April, 2021at 11:00 am Kiren Rijiju, Hon'ble Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Government of India will deliver the Keynote Address and Dr S. B. Mujumdar Chancellor Symbiosis International University will preside over the Function.

The mental health of university students and staff has been a growing concern globally and prevalence rates of mental health issues in the youth population of India are very high. One in every five young individuals in the age group of 12 to 25 years suffers from emotional health issues. There has been a phenomenal increase in the demand for services that support students' mental health within university settings.

The current pandemic has further brought mental health issues to the forefront.

This conference aims to understand the current scenario through the voices of relevant stakeholders and will deliberate on initiatives and reforms that may help address this issue so that the larger repercussions of these will be for the betterment of the community in terms of its productivity and economy. The participants for this conference would be educators, policymakers, and all stakeholders within the higher education space.

