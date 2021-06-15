Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences - Imparting skills for the future

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Many graduate programs in India have been criticized for producing graduates who are knowledgeable but are woefully inadequate when it comes to skillsets required by industries.

These students are well-versed with theories of their chosen subjects but feel bewildered upon confronting skills demanded by the jobs they have landed.

Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences Indore is a self-financed and UGC-approved University with its campus in the educational hub of Central India - Indore.

It offers skill-based graduate and post-graduate programs in high-growth sectors of Automobile Engineering, CSIT, Mechatronics Engineering, Data Science, Retail and E-Commerce Management, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Digital Media and Marketing, Liberal Arts, Fashion Design and Taxation with ACCA.

Dr Swati Mujumdar, Pro-Chancellor, Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences (SUAS), says, "Today there is a huge requirement of skilled manpower in the industry." To bridge this gap, SUAS offers skill-oriented Graduate & Post graduate degree programs in high-growth sectors.

SUAS has collaborated with over 20 leading industries in India and 12 German Universities of Applied Sciences. The University has entered into collaborations with top industries such as MAN Trucks, John Deere, Volvo Eicher, Future Group (BIG Bazaar & Centrals), HDFC Bank, L&T, and Reliance Capital to name a few.

The curricula at SUAS have been designed in collaboration with industry partners. The University also provides on-campus high-end skill training labs and workshops with German machinery. Here industry partners have set up a retail store, mock bank, finance plaza, and automobile training facility to provide real-life experience to students. The University encourages an experiential learning approach with a practical-to-theory ratio of 70:30.

This unique model supported by expert faculty is designed to create a world-class experience for students, leading to gainful employment and entrepreneurship.

SUAS has a state-of-the-art campus that's spread over 25 acres with infrastructure and facilities that meet international standards. Facilities at SUAS include a well-equipped central library, IT infrastructure, AC auditorium, on-campus hostel facility with separate hostels for girls and boys, Cafeteria, Sports facilities, Transport facility, Language lab, etc.

The yearly internships for SUAS students are an integral part of their curriculum which helps them to gain valuable learning experiences and exposure to corporate work culture. The placement team at SUAS guides students on grooming, presentation, communication, mock interviews, and overall personality development to ensure they stand out differently.



SUAS offers the following programs:

Postgraduate level

MBA in Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) and in Marketing

Executive MBA (HR/Marketing)

Undergraduate level

BBA programs in Retail & E-commerce Management, Digital Media & Marketing, Banking, and Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

B.Sc programs in Liberal Arts, Data Science and Fashion Designing

B.Tech programs in Automobile Engineering, Computer Science & IT and Mechatronics Engineering

B.Com Honours (3 years)/B Com Honours (3 years) in Taxation

Admissions for the AY 2021-22 are open for the above-mentioned programs. Students can register and apply online on suas.ac.in.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

