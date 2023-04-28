Symphony Limited takes a poetic route 'Kal Ki Soch' towards sustainable living

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 28 (ANI/GPRC): In order to emphasize on sustainability, the company recently changed its brand tagline from 'refreshing lives' to 'thinking of tomorrow'/ 'kal ki soch'. Symphony, the global leader in evaporative air cooling, is a highly responsible brand when it comes to conservation of planet earth and adhering to all measures to prevent any damage to the environment. The company has devoted years of research to develop innovative air cooling solutions that are better for the planet.

With global temperature on a constant rise and climate change impacting each one of us, protecting the planet has become a personal responsibility. Resonating with this thought, the brand has come up with a sustainability/" rel="noopener" target="_blank">digital campaign in collaboration with renowned poet and filmmaker - Vineet Panchhi to bring about change and consciousness among patrons with a compelling message called 'Kal ki Soch'. It draws synergies between the use of air coolers and the conservation of trees while also reflecting on our impact on the planet. "All large changes start with meaningful conversations", Vineet Panchhi affirmed.

In line with its efforts to create sustainable solutions, Symphony Ltd, launched the world's first range of highly energy efficient air coolers powered by BLDC Technology on World Earth Day. These BLDC coolers consume up to 60 per cent less power compared to other coolers which result in energy savings up to Rs 2000 per year. Symphony coolers are engineered to reduce carbon footprint equivalent to planting 18 trees per year* per cooler and consume only 10 per cent energy vs air conditioners.



Commenting on the development, Achal Bakeri, Chairman and Managing Director, Symphony Ltd, said, "At Symphony, we think about tomorrow, today. Our endeavour has always been to build a better future for the planet and its inhabitants which is reflected through our brand tagline - 'Thinking of Tomorrow'," We are certain that with this new air-cooling range, Symphony will revolutionize the future of air cooling while bolstering its position as the global leader of sustainable cooling solutions to consumers".

*As tested on Winter + model. T&C apply.

Established in 1988, Symphony Ltd is the leading Indian multi-national air cooling company with presence in over 60 countries. The company has a wide product range meeting cooling requirements for household, commercial and industrial spaces. Headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, Symphony leads the air cooling industry's efforts to develop breakthrough green technologies to combat climate change with subsidiary companies in Mexico, China, Australia, USA and Brazil. Highly ranked on R&D and innovation, the company has 201+ Trademarks, 64+ Registered designs, 15+ Copyrights, and 48+ Patents to its credit, defining the gold standard of air cooling. Symphony's global clientele includes Walmart, GE, Ford, GM, Cinepolis, Tata, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki, Nestle, ABB, DHL, L&T, Coca Cola, HP, Honda etc.

