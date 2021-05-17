Sympulse'21, an amalgamation of cultures

New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI/SRV Media): Sympulse - the Annual International college festival of Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies (SCMS) Pune, was founded in 2010. An amalgamation of cultures, Sympulse has been a haven for talents across business, debate, fitness and performing arts.

It encourages students to showcase their talent, or just to come and enjoy a leisurely five days on our beautiful campus. It has witnessed many milestones in all of its years, and the 14th of May 2021 will mark another one. While Sympulse is famous for its glamorous events, its sundowner lineups, its delectable food stalls, it is even more memorable for its charm!

Sympulse aspires to bring to you the same charisma this year as well, but in a completely Online Format, maintaining its extraordinary standards, and establishing an even stronger online presence.

With events ranging from sports quizzes to murder mysteries and everything in between, Sympulse will keep you on your feet from start to end. Sympulse presents an array of fantastic events and an incredible stage for college fests, and students alike, to get accustomed, and grow in these uncertain times.



Sympulse is not only known for its great events but also for having a great lineup of speakers and judges - From national award-winning computer scientist Dr Vijay Bhatkar to Ishan Khedkar, a gaming video creator with over 3 million YouTube subscribers.

Additionally, the event will also be featuring the first Indian woman to win an International award at the Dota International Tournament, Medha Srivastava, who is also a professional concept artist, cosplayer, and illustrator.

Moving the events online felt less like a challenge and more like an evolution, another testament of how Sympulse will always capture the hearts of those attending.

As a result, Sympulse is ready to get back and bring exciting prizes, good competitions, and every experience the students have been dreaming of during the lockdown. Sympulse is Pune's biggest college fest, and it hopes to bring the same enthusiasm to our exciting twelfth edition and expand into new horizons.

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

