Synapse Design, a QuEST Global company, joins TSMC Design Center Alliance (DCA)

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India]/ Santa Clara (California) [US], January 3 (ANI/PRNewswire): Synapse Design, a QuEST Global company, today announced the company has joined the Design Center Alliance (DCA) program of TSMC Open Innovation Platform® (OIP).

The TSMC DCA program focuses on chip-implementation services and system-level design solutions to help lower design barriers for customers adopting TSMC technology.

Synapse Design has built a reputation by delivering proven, leading-edge services and solutions addressing complex System-on-Chip (SoC) and mixed-signal Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) from architecture specifications to tape-out.

The company is the design services provider of choice to most of the world's top Fabless, Original Design Manufacturing (ODM) and Integrated Device Manufacturing (IDM) companies who choose the Synapse proven end-to-end hardware and software design solutions targeting Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Center, IoT, automotive/autonomous, multimedia, mobile, networking, and communications & storage technologies.

Commenting on the development, Satish Bagalkotkar, President, CEO and Co-Founder, Synapse Design said, "Our collaboration with TSMC through its DCA program will increase our customers' confidence level, knowing that they will receive best-in-class, end-to-end hardware/software semiconductor design services from Synapse Design working in unison with TSMC's advanced process technologies. Together with TSMC, we will cross barriers in providing more efficient semiconductor designs."



"We're very pleased with the addition of Synapse Design to our Design Center Alliance to address the growing market needs for design services on TSMC's industry-leading technologies," said Suk Lee, Vice President of the Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. "The joint effort combining Synapse Design's experience in design services with TSMC's technologies will enable our mutual customers to achieve next-generation design success and quickly launch their differentiated products to market."

Synapse Design, a QuEST Global company, has design centers in the US, India, China, Japan, Malaysia, and Vietnam and employs more than 1,000 engineers. The company has worked with TSMC closely and completed 150+ designs on TSMC's process technologies over the past five years, including 20+ designs on TSMC's latest N7, N6, and N5 processes.

The company offers high performance as well as low-power, SoC and mixed-signal ASIC design services from architecture specifications to tape out, including system-level software and embedded firmware development.

With Synapse becoming part of the QuEST family, it is helping the company offer end-to-end hardware-enabled software solutions across various industries, including semiconductor, automotive, consumer electronics, networking, and storage systems. These solutions help fast growth industries accelerate their efforts towards digital transformation.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

