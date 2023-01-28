Synergy and Sustainability Symposium by INDIAdonates sets foot into Delhi this Feb

New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI/PNN): The onset of 2023 is about to witness an event that intends to approach philanthropy strategically while pivoting collective (NGOs, Corporates, Government) energies towards scaling up the sustainable impact. INDIAdonates is all set to revolutionize the outlook of CSR in India with the second edition of its annual CSR Meet, 'Synergy and Sustainability Symposium'. With a successful run of the event in 2022 in Mumbai, the series is all set to continue in Delhi on 9th February, 2023 at the India Habitat Center. A panel discussion with some of the biggest names in the Indian CSR and Social Impact eco-system is set to chart course for bringing in collaborative, positive and innovative action to ensure sustainable impact. 'Synergy and Sustainability Symposium II: Innovation for Sustainable Impact' is likely to be attended by representatives from around 100 social development stakeholders.

Shankar Venkateswaran former Head of Sustainability at Tata Group and Operating Partner and Head ESG, ECube Investment Advisors will be delivering the Key-note address and chair a panel discussion with dignitaries like, Brig. Rajeev Williams, Head CSR, Jindal Stainless Limited Group (JSL); Naval Kishor Gupta, India Hub-Director, Restless Development; Dr Sanjay Patra, Executive Director, Financial Management Service Foundation & Founder, INDIAdonates; Anagha Mahajani, Vice-President, Ambuja Cement Foundation and Mohammad Asim Khan, CSR Specialist, Cadence Design Systems.



As part of the event and in order to promote and highlight high impact social innovation, INDIAdonates will host a felicitation ceremony to honor organizations that have resourcefully added to the sphere with their extraordinary innovative models to scale, multiply and sustain impact over the years. INDIAdonates, an ENABLER within the development sector of India, has over the years partnered with some of the most trusted charity organizations in India to multiply social development and change many lives. The 'Synergy and Sustainability Symposium II' is the next step in the constant endeavor to effect positive change and inspire meaningful action in the social sector in India.

Speaking about the overall event, Sandeep Sharma, Founder of INDIAdonates shares, "We hope to create dialogues around optimizing the full potential of CSR in the current context. It is our belief that social innovation is essential, not only in creating and sustaining impact but also in funding it and replicating it. The CSR sphere in India is uniquely placed to drive innovation and invest in it. We not only want to look to the future but also give due acknowledgement to some outstanding work in social innovation within the larger eco-system"

