SYSOTEL becomes official partner of Google Hotels; enhances visibility and website traffic for partner hotels free of charge

New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI/SRV Media): SYSOTEL, a dedicated software and technological solutions provider to the hospitality sector has announced that it has become an official partner of Google Hotels.

This partnership is aimed at bringing new opportunities and a host of benefits for SYSOTEL's clients and users. All the hotel partners using SYSOTEL's booking engine will be enlisted with Google's free booking links, sans setup cost and be visible on search results post a user generates hotel based query.

Subsequently, this will benefit all the hotels associated with SYSOTEL to generate direct bookings without paying any OTA (Online Travel Agency) commission; free of charge.

Since millions of hotel searches are performed on Google, through this partnership, SYSOTEL's partner hotels can reach a massive audience across wide demography. Users can read information about the hotel, view pictures, check guest ratings, learn about special offers and see the price.

This allows partner hotels to promote their content, thereby eventually helping them generate revenue efficiently by offering room types and packages at competitive rates. Further, the whole process will be effective, transparent with continued tech support from SYSOTEL.

Raj Sahu, CEO, SYSOTEL said, "We are extremely pleased to announce this partnership with Google Hotels. We strongly believe that through this partnership, we will continue our momentum in offering new solutions to our clients and consistently support them in their digital transformation. This partnership will also help us understand consumer behaviour and help us update our flagship solution SYSIRMS, an AI based Intelligent Revenue Management System. Backed by our expertise and best-in-class technology, we will continue to tap into new developments and work towards extending best in class technology products and platforms to hotels and amplify their growth in the digital era."





SYSOTEL is an entrepreneurial venture as part of Start-Up India that provides end-to-end technology solutions in the hospitality industry. Launched this year, SYSOTEL aims to help the struggling hospitality industry [affected by the prevailing pandemic] to increase its productivity and accelerate its recovery.

This entrepreneurial venture focuses on helping small to mid-scale hotel operators to sustain in the competition with their user-friendly, innovative, and profitable solutions. The tech enterprise develops software with a systematic and algometric process to enable high-intensity performance value against the need of industry and clients; helping them upscale while retaining their core offerings.

Their cloud-based flagship solution SYSIRMS was introduced in the middle of the pandemic to accelerate the recovery of the industry by creating and marketing new-age innovative ideas.

Google Hotel is a trademark of Google LLC.

To learn more, visit:https://ads.google.com/hotels/partners/

To know more about SYSOTEL, visit: www.sysotel.com

