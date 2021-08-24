SYSOTEL, ByteIQ Analytics form strategic partnership for innovation

New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI/SRV Media): SYSOTEL, a dedicated software and technological solutions provider to the hospitality sector, recently joined forces with ByteIQ Analytics, a data innovation company that leverages the power of data analytics to uncover business opportunities.

This strategic partnership has strengthened SYSOTEL's flagship product - SYSIRMS, an AI based Intelligent Revenue Management System - into harnessing the power of data science to help hospitality partners accelerate their operations.

Using complete AI/ML technology with no requirement of human interference, SYSIRMS addresses the current needs of the hospitality segment and helps to boost their productivity and accelerate business recovery. Through SYSIRMS, players in the hospitality segment can optimize revenue, offer dynamic pricing, monitor sales procedure and distribute their inventory across all sellable channels to push profit margins.

It enables hotels to have a strong understanding and hold over their revenue management; a critical factor responsible for fine-tuning pricing, managing inventory and identifying customer segments to improve or optimize their marketing expenses. Furthermore, through the platform hoteliers can also enable contact-less guest management by use of latest Gadgets.

Raj Sahu, CEO, SYSOTEL, said, "As a tech enabling company dedicated to the hospitality sector; our association with the like-minded, creative and innovative team at ByteIQ Analytics has helped us leverage our expertise to offer the best solutions, tailored to the needs of our customers. We have combined machine learning with expert human input to enable our AI system to take care of varying needs of the hospitality industry from market research and reputation management to competitive pricing analysis.



The hospitality sector is digitizing rapidly to meet newer challenges and evolving market demands; and we, at SYSOTEL are using our best-in-class technology products and platforms, to establish it as the one-stop solution for hospitality tech."

In hospitality sector, business entities need to optimize the management of their resources to ensure maximum revenue retention across its premises. Predictive analytics based on historical and future data, intelligent algorithms and market variables help business entities take evidence backed decisions.

Through data analytics, hoteliers can understand the market segment and get a 360-degree customer view that will eventually help them create memorable experience for customers. Further, through data integration businesses can identify risks, competitors, forecast the micro-environment and learn to stay ahead of the curve.



It is equally reassuring for hoteliers to have data that help them innovate product, service and offerings to target the right customer group on priority. To run a successful and high-quality data integration, businesses also incorporate consistent data governance policy for long term customer trust and recognition.

Although in their nascent phase, SYSOTEL aims to add 1000 Indian hotels till the year-end and enhance the revenues of 3000+ hotels. On the other hand, ByteIQ Analytics has successfully positioned itself as the data innovation partner for several businesses, government bodies and educational institutes, both in India as well as globally.

Sabitra Panda, the co-founder and chief data scientist for ByteIQ Analytics has joined SYSOTEL's advisory board and will continue to be the constant guide for the development, deployment and fine-tuning of SYSIRMS.

He is an alumnus of IIM Indore and NIT Rourkela. He has long-standing expertise in the field of analytics and data science, with more than 15 years of experience in some of the most sought-after brands in India as well as globally.

He played an instrumental role in setting up the initial analytics division for Lenskart.com, one of India's fastest growing eyewear company, during its early years of operation (One of the earliest unicorns from India now).

SYSOTEL is an entrepreneurial venture as part of Start-Up India. Launched this year, SYSOTEL aims to help the struggling hospitality industry [affected by the prevailing pandemic] to increase its productivity and accelerate its recovery. The tech enterprise develops software with a systematic and algometric process to enable high-intensity performance value against the need of industry and clients; helping them upscale while retaining their core offerings.

To know more about SYSOTEL, visit: www.sysotel.com

Like their page on Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/sysotel/

Find them on LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/sysotel

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

